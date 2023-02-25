Tennessee baseball declines further comment on Tony Vitello suspension after Dayton win

Josh Elander stepped into the acting head coach role for the second straight season with Tennessee baseball coach Tony Vitello serving a suspension .

The hitting coach declined to offer further comment when the team learned about Vitello's suspension and how the players responded after their coach was suspended as UT deals with an unspecified violation within the program.

“Just to be straight up, I understand, respect you guys have a job to do but I’ve been told there’s nothing really I can say on Tony’s deal," Elander said. "Anything I can say on baseball, I’d be more than happy to answer.”

No. 2 Tennessee (4-2) handled Dayton (0-4) 12-2 in the first game of a three-game series Friday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Vitello is suspended for UT's series against the Flyers as the school and coach are "working collaboratively with the NCAA" to address a violation within the program, UT announced Friday.

"Coach Vitello has acknowledged his mistake and accepted full responsibility," the UT statement said. "We appreciate his cooperation in the process and his dedication to do right by the student-athletes in the Tennessee baseball program."

The suspension is a collaboration between Vitello and the UT athletics department, according to a UT spokesperson. It is not an NCAA suspension. It is unclear whether Vitello's suspension is tied to the offseason transfer of Kansas shortstop Maui Ahuna, who has yet to receive clearance from the NCAA.

Tennessee did not specify the violation committed.

UT said it will provide an update Monday. Tennessee cited NCAA bylaws for preventing any further details being released.

It is Vitello's third suspension in his six seasons at Tennessee.

Vitello was suspended for four games last season after chest-bumping umpire Jeffrey Macias during a game against Alabama. He received a two-game suspension in March 2018 after an argument that started over a balk call.

