Penn State makes top four for 2024 CB target

By Kevin McGuire,

7 days ago

Penn State head coach James Franklin aims to keep the top Pennsylvania talent in the state on the recruiting trail, and one target out of Philadelphia in the Class of 2024 has the Nittany Lions in his top four. Kenneth Woseley , from Philadelphia, announced his top four schools on Friday, with Penn State continuing to hold a favorable spot in the recruiting hunt.

Woseley shared his top four schools on his Twitter account on Monday evening. In addition to Penn State, three other Big Ten schools have made the top four cut; Nebraska , Michigan , and Rutgers .

Woseley is a four-star cornerback in the Class of 2024 according to his 247Sports composite recruiting ranking. The Imhotep Institute defensive back recently made an unofficial visit to Penn State’s campus and has made a couple of visits to the campus previously by attending a football camp and making an unofficial visit in 2021. With no shortage of high-quality options to consider, the first crystal ball predictions have been cast on his recruiting profile on 247Sports, and they are each in Penn State’s favor.

Though not an exact science, the On3 recruiting prediction machine also has Penn State as a big favorite in the recruiting process. On3’s recruiting metric calculates Penn State with a 93.8% chance of securing Woseley’s commitment at this early stage in the recruiting process (this is up from 89.8% from two weeks ago).

