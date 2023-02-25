Open in App
Smoot, WV
WVNS

WV man pleas guilty after failing to register as sex offender

By Harper Emch,

7 days ago

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A man living in Smoot, West Virginia pleaded guilty after failing to register as a sex offender.

Several Law Enforcement agencies involved in high-speed chase

Justin Charles Baker, 35, of Smoot, pleaded guilty today to failure to provide information related to interstate travel as required by the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA).

Justin Charles Baker

According to court information, Baker was required to comply with the provisions of SORNA because of his conviction for sexual battery in North Carolina on July 19, 2021. Baker traveled from Covington, Virginia, to the area of Smoot, West Virginia, where he lived and worked from August 2022 until November 29, 2022. He failed to ever register as a sex offender in West Virginia in violation of the requirements of SORNA.

Baker is scheduled to be sentenced on June 9, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

Police investigate alleged gun threat against Woodrow Wilson High School student

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the United States Marshals Service (USMS).

