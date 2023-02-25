Students construct wheelchair for turtle after car accident

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — A Gulf Coast turtle who lost his back legs in a car accident has a new way to get around thanks to a group of creative kids.

Lieutenant Dan, a 20-year-old box turtle, was rescued in Sept. 2022 after he was struck by a car.

He was dragging himself around and damaging the bottom of his shell, so members of the Mississippi First Lego League, made up of students ages 9 to 14 years old, came together to brainstorm a solution.

The group worked to assemble Lego pieces and a sturdy wheelchair for Lieutenant Dan.

After two hours and three fittings, the turtle was getting around with his new wheels and was able to venture outside safely again.

