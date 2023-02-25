CMU Turkish Student Society raising money to earthquake victims

CMU students raising money after earthquakes in Turkey 01:24

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After Turkey was hit by several massive earthquakes a few weeks ago, a group of Carnegie Mellon University students got together to help.

"The impacted area is around the size of Pennsylvania," said Cagri Erbagci of the Turkish Student Society. "More than 40,000 people died and more than 140,000 people lost their homes."

The Turkish Student Society has organized several events, including painting the fence at CMU to raise awareness. The group also hosted Turkish dessert and bakery sales at CMU and the University of Pittsburgh.

So far, the society has raised more than $29,000 that will help support non-governmental organizations working in the region.

"Coming here, I Googled Pittsburgh, and it was telling me the city of bridges," Erbagci said. "But I feel like it is a city full of good hearts."

Click here to donate.