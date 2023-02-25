AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh in peril as Warner Bros. Discovery intends to exit regional sports

Warner Bros. Discovery, owner of AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, wants to exit the regional sports network business — and soon — in a move that could potentially leave the Pittsburgh Pirates and Penguins without a primary TV home.

The Wall Street Journal first reported that WBD informed the professional sports teams and leagues it intends to exit the regional sports business and cease operating the channels, possibly in a matter of weeks.

The Journal reviewed a letter sent to teams Friday that warned “the business will not have sufficient cash to pay the upcoming rights fees,” which are believed to be due to the teams by late March.

Per the Journal, “the letter proposes that AT&T SportsNet transfer ownership of the networks and programming rights to the teams for no purchase price consideration beyond a release by the teams of any future claims against the networks.”

Failing that, WBD suggested the networks will file for chapter 7 bankruptcy litigation.

News of the letter comes after a Sportico.com report last week that AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and other WBD-owned regional sports channels submitted lower-than-their contracted payments to their respective MLB clubs, though they have until late March to make a final payment.

AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh broadcasts Pirates baseball games and Penguins hockey games.

AT&T SportsNet general manager Shawn McClintock declined to comment, as did a Penguins spokesperson. A Pirates spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Last week, the NHL issued a statement saying, “The NHL is closely monitoring the RSN situation. We will be prepared to address whatever circumstances dictate to provide our fans with access to our game.”

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said last week the league is prepared to take over control of broadcasting games if needed.

The current environment for RSNs is dire as the cost of sports rights increases as fewer viewers tune in and more cable subscribers cut the cord — double-digit annual declines in cable/satellite subscriptions are now common — reducing RSNs’ income.

Diamond Sports Group, a division of Sinclair Broadcast Group that operates Bally Sports regional sports networks, missed a $140 million debt interest payment last week as it considers possible “strategic alternatives,” which include a possible bankruptcy filing.

Last week, the situation at AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh did not appear to be as grim, with Sportico reporting that the channel “still manages to deliver solid numbers, thanks to local loyalists. Pittsburgh’s channel also is the biggest per-capita earner among the AT&T RSNs, raking in an average monthly affiliate fee of nearly $4.50 per subscriber.”

On Friday The Hollywood Reporter said productive conversations between the leagues in question and WBD have been ongoing about the future of WBD’s RSNs, which suggests a deal may be attainable.

Sports Business Journal reported the Pirates deal in Pittsburgh as one that is especially advantageous to the team, bringing in an average of $60 million per year from its local media deal.