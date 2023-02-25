One dead, suspect arrested after shooting in Hazel Green

The sheriff’s office said the call about the incident came in at around 6:30 p.m. Sheriff’s investigators and CSI were processing the scene on Friday night and speaking with witnesses.
MSCO said that investigators have arrested and charged Gavin Victor Boesch with murder as a result of the shooting incident. Boesch has been booked into the Madison County Detention Facility and has no bond set.
The sheriff’s office said that the victim’s identity is not being released at this time, and no further information is available as the investigation is ongoing.
