Hazel Green, AL
See more from this location?
WHNT News 19

One dead, suspect arrested after shooting in Hazel Green

By Logan SparkmanTaylor Mitchell,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K13KS_0kzCRJjQ00

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WHNT) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says one person is dead and a suspect has been arrested and charged after a shooting in Hazel Green.

The incident took place near the 100 block of Sublimity Court in Hazel Green. MSCO is handling the death investigation.

Former sheriff Mike Blakely reports to jail, files new appeal

The sheriff’s office said the call about the incident came in at around 6:30 p.m. Sheriff’s investigators and CSI were processing the scene on Friday night and speaking with witnesses.

MSCO said that investigators have arrested and charged Gavin Victor Boesch with murder as a result of the shooting incident. Boesch has been booked into the Madison County Detention Facility and has no bond set.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y9aog_0kzCRJjQ00
Gavin Victor Boesch (Photo: Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office said that the victim’s identity is not being released at this time, and no further information is available as the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

