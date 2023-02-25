Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
AllLakers

Lakers News: Malik Beasley Sets High Expectations For LA’s Season

By Alex Kirschenbaum,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NGiSL_0kzCRBfc00

Too lofty?

New Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Malik Beasley, hot off his best game in the purple and gold (well, blue, gold and white last night, to be precise), is pulling no punches when it comes to just how far he thinks LA can go during the 2023 postseason.

Beasley scored a game-most 25 points on 9-of-16 shooting from the floor (7-of-11 from three-point land) in the Lakers' 124-111 blowout victory over the visiting Golden State Warriors .

"Championship," Beasley said, when asked by Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report/TNT about his expectations for LA's 2022-23 NBA season outcome. "We're going for it all, [we're not] just going to the playoffs. And right now we're not trying to be in a play-in, we're trying to be a sixth seed or fifth seed. We know what we've got to do every game. This is a statement game tonight [Thursday] and we're going to keep going."

The 6'4" swingman is averaging 14.8 points on 44% shooting from the floor, 2.5 rebounds, 1.8 steals and an assist across his four games with his new franchise.

Beasley is one of the most frequent three-point shooters in the league, and with LA thus far he is nailing 41.7% of his nine (!) triples a night. Overall this season between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lakers, he is making 36.3% of his 8.6 three-point attempts (eight-most in the league this season).

Are you following us on Twitter , Facebook , or YouTube yet? Join the conversation as we discuss the latest Lakers news and rumors with fans like you!

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Lakers News: How Rui Hachimura Feels About LA's Chemistry
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers News: Why The Pelicans' Losses Are Los Angeles' Gain
Los Angeles, CA20 hours ago
Lakers News: Latest On Possible Free Agent Price Tag Of Rui Hachimura
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Lakers News: LeBron James Spouts Off On Long-Term Right Foot Injury
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lakers News: Skip Bayless Accuses LeBron James Of Lying About Foot Injury
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers News: D'Angelo Russell Updates Health Status For Friday's Minnesota Game
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers News: Lonnie Walker Reflects On Big Night Back In LA's Rotation
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lakers: This Thunder Free Agent Could Be An Excellent Fit In LA This Summer
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
"Y'all don't ever have to watch me play ever again" - Kevin Durant sounds off on hate from Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal
Phoenix, AZ22 hours ago
Lakers News: Patrick Beverley Says He Requested Trade Out Of LA
Los Angeles, CA7 hours ago
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Offers Conflicting Explanations For Resting Anthony Davis Wednesday
Los Angeles, CA8 hours ago
Lakers News: Shaquille O'Neal Doesn't Hold Back On Anthony Davis
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers News: Top LA Buyout Market Target Signs With Eastern Conference Contender
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lakers Injury Report: Yet Another LA Player May Miss Timberwolves Game
Los Angeles, CA23 hours ago
Lakers News: Official Timeline Revealed for LeBron James Return From Foot Injury
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers News: Insider Prognosticates What LeBron James Foot Injury Means For LA's Postseason Chances
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers News: Shaquille O’Neal Makes Risky Bet On LA
Los Angeles, CA10 hours ago
Lakers News: NBA Insider Provides Positive Update on LeBron James Injury
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers Injury Report: LA Officially Down 3 Starters Against Thunder
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lakers Injury Report: Stephen Curry Eyeing LA Game Sunday For Return
Los Angeles, CA22 hours ago
Lakers: Grizzlies All-Stars Power Memphis To 121-109 Win Over Depleted LA
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lakers: Jarred Vanderbilt Already Emerging As High-Impact New Addition
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lakers News: Odds And Lines For Battle Of Play-In Hopefuls
Los Angeles, CA5 hours ago
Lakers News: Troy Brown Jr. Unpacks Season-High Night In Oklahoma City
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers News: Dennis Schröder Lifts Star-Free LA To Win Over SGA-Free Thunder
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers News: Starting 5 For Los Angeles Revealed Ahead Of Thunder Rumble
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy