Lakers News: Malik Beasley Sets High Expectations For LA’s Season

Too lofty?

New Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Malik Beasley, hot off his best game in the purple and gold (well, blue, gold and white last night, to be precise), is pulling no punches when it comes to just how far he thinks LA can go during the 2023 postseason.

Beasley scored a game-most 25 points on 9-of-16 shooting from the floor (7-of-11 from three-point land) in the Lakers' 124-111 blowout victory over the visiting Golden State Warriors .

"Championship," Beasley said, when asked by Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report/TNT about his expectations for LA's 2022-23 NBA season outcome. "We're going for it all, [we're not] just going to the playoffs. And right now we're not trying to be in a play-in, we're trying to be a sixth seed or fifth seed. We know what we've got to do every game. This is a statement game tonight [Thursday] and we're going to keep going."

The 6'4" swingman is averaging 14.8 points on 44% shooting from the floor, 2.5 rebounds, 1.8 steals and an assist across his four games with his new franchise.

Beasley is one of the most frequent three-point shooters in the league, and with LA thus far he is nailing 41.7% of his nine (!) triples a night. Overall this season between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lakers, he is making 36.3% of his 8.6 three-point attempts (eight-most in the league this season).

