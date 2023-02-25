Millennium girls upset Perry to earn Open final berth

GILBERT - At this point the court is their refuge, and Millennium girls basketball played its way to center court on Arizona's biggest day of high school basketball.

Thursday night, still less than a week since classmate Gabryan Aguirre, #6 Millennium found its way around the forest that is #2 seed Gilbert Perry's larger lineups.

Junior guard Elli Guiney scored 20 of her game-high 25 points in a virtuoso first half performance. And Millennium continued the dogged defense that has defined its Open Division run to shock Perry (26-3) 45-39 in the semifinal at Gilbert High School.

"I think it was really fun. We were playing for each other and enjoying the moment. That's what made it so special to get this win," Guiney said. "Adversity brings us a little bit tighter. We gave each other a shoulder to cry on. We're a family and we really bought into that from coach Soliman and the staff. We're not even playing for each other now. We're playing for our community."

Winners of the last four 5A conference titles, Millennium was the first girls basketball program mentioned when the concept of an Open Division was floated, then adopted before this season.

The Tigers now have eight days off to prepare for the ultimate what if? Millennium (20-8) plays top seed and nationally top 25 ranked Phoenix Desert Vista (27-3) at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 4 in Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 1826 W. McDowell Road, Phoenix.

"The journey is always more fun when you grind to get there. We didn't take anything easy," Millennium coach Danny Soliman said. "I had to gut check myself and get better at some things. We all did. But it built us for this moment right now."

For most of the first half, Perry coach Mike Curtis assigned his best defensive guard, senior Jayla Cal, to guard Guiney. More often than not, though, the 5-10 Guiney was able to get to her spot and shoot over the 5-5 Cal.

And her shot was on point. Guiney went 6-7 in the first half, with the only miss coming on a block by Perry star forward Khamil Pierre.

"Size means nothing to my kids. Their hearts are as big as it gets. That's the biggest thing with a player of Pierre's caliber, to make her uncomfortable,"Soliman said. "It was great for our girls to be aggressive. We talked to them about getting downhill. It was great to see that kind of start. It made them believe.

Guiney finished the half with a step back three to give the Tigers a 28-20 lead.

"I think we executed our plays well and I got great looks. Our team cut super hard and made the right plays. That's a big reason I got those open shots," Guiney said. "Our team pushed through fatigue. And we had a great game plan. Coach put me in really good positions to make plays. I just had to knock it down. That first half I was really feeling it."

Then Curtis put more length on Guiney in the person of senior shooting guard Halena Hill. Millennium's offense went into hibernation for the next 11 minutes.

Pierre moved into the post and brought the Pumas back in the the third quarter with her offensive revounding and stick backs. Pierre scored eight of the total 18 points in the quarter and Millennium's lead shrank to 34-32.

"We just tried to get them calmed. You can't control if you're making shots. Control the defensive end, and that's exactly what they did," Soliman said. "This is the final four and everybody knows each other and games are going to be like this."

Neither team scored in the first 4:35 of the fourth quarter, until Hill tied the game at 34.

Millennium had not scored in about six minutes when senior guard Mia Amundsen caught the ball on the wing behind the stripe. She didn't think about the scoring drought.

"We could only control the controllables and that controllable is effort. We knew if we stuck to our game plan and played well defensively, eventually our shots would fall and we would come out with the win. I don't think they ever got a lead," Amundsen said. "Throughout the game I was 0-2 or 0-3 and that's usually my strong suit. I knew I just had to catch and shoot. I really wasn't thinking when I shot, it was just routine. I knew the shot was for me so I took it."

Pierre hit a free throw.

On the Tigers' next possession Amundsen drove into the paint and kicked to senior guard Alayna Boss behind the line. She also shot it like she has a thousand times in practice.

"I knew my team needed it. Those moments are what wins games and I knew I had to knock it down for my team. We weren't going home," Boss said.

Boss' trey with 1:37 remaining gave the Tigers a cushion at 40-35. Pierre ripped the ball out of Amundsen's hands, was fouled and hit two free throws.

But Amundsen replied by hitting two foul shouts with 52.1 seconds left for a 42-37 Millennium lead.

Pierre picked up her final offensive rebound and putback of the night to cut it to 42-39. The Vanderbilt-bound senior finished her high school career with 21 points and 14 rebounds, including eight offensive boards.

At the same time, Boss and multiple other defenders did not make it an easy 21 for Pierre. She went 7-17 from the field.

"My asset to the team is bringing that defensive energy and getting stops leads to those points. She's a great players and I just couldn't let her have all the points she usually had," Boss said.

Guiney made three of four free throws down the stretch, including two after grabbing a rebound on Boss' miss.

It was a fitting finish.

"It's no secret that the team has been through a lot of adversity in the past week. Having that bigger purpose to play for, on top of being the #6 seed and not being favored at all to be where we are today, I think lit a fire under us. We see the posts. We see the tweets. I think that makes us more hungry," Amundsen said.