Rams 'Very Likely' to Trade Star CB Jalen Ramsey

According to reports, it seems unlikely that Jalen Ramsey will return to the Rams in 2023

In the midst of trade rumors throughout nearly this entire offseason thus far, it appears as though there is finally some concrete movement regarding the future of Los Angeles Rams star defensive back, Jalen Ramsey.

According to reports, from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, "It is very likely" that the Rams will trade Ramsey this offseason, and the Rams have already begun those discussions.

"The Rams have had trade talks about six-time Pro Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey,a nd league sources now believe it’s very likely Ramsey is dealt in coming weeks," Pelissero tweeted. "Ramsey, 28, is due $17 million in 2023 on a front-loaded deal that averages $20M and L.A. is clearing cap space."

This past season, Ramsey had his struggles, in what was one of his poorest seasons since coming into the league in 2016.

Still, he started all 17 games and finished with four interceptions for the second straight season. He also had two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and recorded his first-career sack before finishing the season with two of them.

And despite those 'struggles' was also named a Pro Bowl replacement for Eagles defensive back Darius Slay ahead of the Super Bowl.

Should they indeed move on from Ramsey, he will be their second defensive star of the season to leave the Rams, with star linebacker Bobby Wagner set to be released at the beginning of the new league year.

