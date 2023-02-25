xQc Uninstalls Elden Ring After Rage Quitting

xQc had a pretty intense reaction after having a bad time while playing Elden Ring . It's no secret that Elden Ring is one of the hardest mainstream games out there. It's from the creators of the Dark Souls series, which is notorious for being difficult and testing the limits of players. The bosses in Elden Ring in particular can be absolutely brutal and rarely will you actually kill them in one try. You have to learn their patterns, timing, and form a strategy around that. It's something that requires immense patience and only a small percentage of people have actually seen the game through to its conclusion. Despite its difficulty, Elden Ring has been received incredibly well both critically and commercially. It was recently confirmed that the game passed 20 million copies sold, which is a huge achievement for any game, let alone something as niche as a Souls game.

With that said, some people simply can't handle the heat. xQc was recently playing Elden Ring on stream when he decided that he had enough. The streamer, without hesitation, quit the game in rage after dying in the game's PvP mode. Once the game was closed and he had returned to his Steam library, he quickly moved to uninstall the critically acclaimed game. Whether xQc will return to Elden Ring or not remains to be seen, but it seems likely he'll probably take a bit of a break from the game and play something else for the foreseeable future.

xQc's audience doesn't particularly care what he plays, so this likely won't make any kind of notable impact on his viewership. The Twitch streamer has cultivated his audience from his sense of humor and reaction content. If anything, rage quitting and uninstalling one of the most popular games on the market right now will likely only draw more eyes to his already extremely popular and successful Twitch channel.

[H/T GamingBible ]