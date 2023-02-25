Little Falls address issue of late utility payments

The city of Little Falls has received an influx in calls from residents who — through no fault of their own — had a late fee applied to a recent utility bill.

Tuesday, City Administrator Jon Radermacher addressed their concerns in a discussion with the City Council. He said the issue impacted dozens, if not more, residents who use a bill pay service through their bank.

“It seems as though there’s been a number of them that were processed well before the due date and didn’t get received by us in the mail,” he said.

Utility customers who believe they paid their bill on time but received the late fee are encouraged to contact their bank to see if there is a way they can get reimbursed.

Typically, a customer tells their bank what date the utility bill — or any payment, for that matter — needs to be paid each month. The payment is then set up by the bank to be delivered prior to that date through a third-party vendor. In most cases, Radermacher said there aren’t any issues.

In this case, somewhere in between the bank and the city, there was a delay in the process. It may have been with the vendor not getting the payment processed and sent on time, and it may have simply been a mail-related delay.

Recently, he said city staff has received “a slough” of calls from customers who said they paid their bill on time, but it was not received before the due date. In that case, the 10% late fee was added to their next bill.

“We have no means, really, of consistently being able to verify when that payment was technically even sent because some of the letters don’t even have postmarks on them,” Radermacher said. “We get some of them that are postmarked or dated from a couple of days ago and we get some of them that are three weeks old.”

In many cases, he said the customers who have been affected have never missed a payment, or haven’t had a late payment in years.

In trying to address the issue, Radermacher said he learned that oftentimes the processing agency and/or the bank is able to reimburse the customer for the late fee because the payments are guaranteed. That is why he is encouraging anyone who had this happen to them to contact their bank.

“It’s not the resident’s fault and it’s not the city’s fault,” he said. “It’s somewhere in between.”

He said it is an “unfortunate” situation, and he is sympathetic to those who were applied a late fee even if they paid on time. However, the city does not forgive late payments unless it can verify that the problem was on its own end.

Exactly why the payments haven’t gotten to the city on time, he said staff doesn’t really know at this point.

“We don’t know if it’s a mail issue, if it’s a processing issue from that company, but they’re getting to us late,” Radermacher said. “It is not our policy to say, ‘Oh, we know. We see in your history you usually pay your bill on time. We’ll just forgive it.’ We don’t have a policy like that.”

He said the issue has caused the city to research — and possibly bring up for a more formal discussion at a future Council meeting — how to remedy the issue if it were to come up again.

It becomes a challenge for the city to issue refunds when it has more than 3,000 customers and a relatively small staff. Larger corporations, such as Minnesota Power or CenterPoint Energy, have “huge staffs,” according to Radermacher, and they’re able to more efficiently track down the source of the problem.

“On our end, it is not administratively efficient for us to go looking for this,” he said. “Certainly in this instance, there’s a lot of them. That’s why we’re even talking about it.”

One option moving forward, Radermacher said, would be if the problem was caused by one specific processor and the city could verify that was the case. In that instance, they could explore having a policy wherein the staff could use discretion with that specific organization.

He added most communities and organizations have a similar policy to what Little Falls has in place.

“My only concern, besides an inconvenience, this in no way affects their credit scores?” said Council Member Frank Gosiak. “You don’t report in that they were delinquent?”

Both City Finance Director Hannah Kurkowski and Radermacher said it will not be reflected on anyone’s credit score, as the late payments were not reported to any collections or credit agency.

Council Member Leif Hanson said he liked the policy as it is now. Though, he was open to having conversations as a Council if there are extenuating circumstances.

He added that, theoretically, using a third-party vendor, the payment could be mailed from “halfway across the country.”

Council President Jerry Knafla reminded residents that there are other methods to make payments that give further assurance that they are arriving on time. For example, there are several utility payment drop boxes located throughout the city. Residents can also pay their bills online.

The city also accepts automatic clearing house (ACH) payments. ACH is a computer-based, electronic network for processing transactions, typically low-value, domestic payments through participating institutions.

Kurkowski said residents can sign up for ACH, and in that case the city will directly pull the payment amount from their bank account on the due date.

“I don’t think it’s the money they’re talking about,” said Council Member David Glaze, referring to impacted customers. “It’s the principle. I appreciate you looking into it, Jon.”

“That’s what we’re saying,” Radermacher responded. “It is not the bill payer’s fault in this instance. In so many of these instances right now, we believe them in their statement that, ‘Hey, I submitted my payment. I clicked to pay this or I’ve had it set up to pay it this way and it never failed until now.’ We don’t know why.”

Some of the payments the city is just now receiving were processed in January.

In one case, Radermacher and Kurkowski said a resident actually had their utilities disconnected because the city had not received payment. They didn’t realize their bill hadn’t been paid until their service was cut off.

Radermacher said the customer showed him a screenshot that the money for the payment was taken out of his bank account ahead of the due date. In that instance, he said they were able to correct the issue and take away the various fees associated with the disconnect.

“We’re not proactively going to be able to know and look for everybody that’s out there and call them up,” he said.

Council Member Wayne Liljegren asked how many days in advance of the bill being due the payments are supposed to be processed and sent to the city.

Kurkowski said it can take different amounts of time to get payments to various companies or organizations. While the processing company might be able to get a payment to Minnesota Power, for example, the next day, it might take four days for them to get it to the city of Little Falls.

She said the company often provides a date for when the payment has to be processed in order to reach its destination on time.

“That’s where the confusion is happening,” Kurkowski said. “They’re saying, ‘I set it up to be paid on the third,’ or whatever day it was, but it hasn’t gotten to us until the 13th or the 16th or the 18th.”

“I hope this is isolated and not a consistent thing moving forward,” Radermacher said.

Little Falls City Council Briefs:

In other business Tuesday, the Little Falls City Council:

• Heard an update on progress of the bank restoration project at the Charles A. Weyerhaeuser Memorial Museum;

• Approved the 2022 year end fund transfers;

• Heard Little Falls Fire Chief Craig Seelen’s annual report. He said the department received a record 208 calls in 2022, a 15% increase over 2021;

• Approved the low quotation of $27,302.54 to Streicher’s, of Minneapolis, for the purchase of new bulletproof vests for the Little Falls Police Department;

• Awarded the low quotation of $6,450 to CDW-G, through Sourcewell, for six desktop scanners for the administrative department;

• Ratified and confirmed the quotation of $9,160 from Metro Sales for a new copy machine for City Hall;

• Awarded the state bid quotation of $84,397 from Altec Industries for a bucket truck boom; and

• Briefly discussed the issue of snow removal on the Camp Ripley Veteran’s State Trail, which runs from Lindbergh State Park to Mill Island Park on the west side of Little Falls.

City Engineer Greg Kimman said a meeting was set up with the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to discuss the issue.

“The challenge is that there are multiple agencies involved with it; DNR, city of Little Falls, as well as the county because it’s a county road,” Kimman said. “We’ve got to bring everybody to the table to see what transpires and what we can come up with on that.”

City Administrator Jon Radermacher added that, at this point, it does not pay for the city to unilaterally clean the trail due to its agreements with the DNR.

“Not to say that we don’t want to see the trail plowed, or that these concerns that have come up in the emails and the resident at the last Council meeting, that we are dismissing them,” he said. “We believe those are legit. We’re having this conversation to find an answer.”

The next meeting of the Little Falls City Council is at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 6, at Little Falls City Hall.