Police arrest another teen for firing gun out of vehicle

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police have arrested another teenager for allegedly firing a gun from a vehicle.
On Thursday, Feb. 23, police became aware of a social media post that showed someone shooting a gun from a vehicle along Interstate 10 near Sunland Park.
This was the second arrest of a teenager for allegedly making a social media post while firing a gun out of a moving car.
An investigation by the El Paso Police Department’s Gang Unit led to the identification of the person shown on the video.
The individual has only been identified as a 15-year-old boy.
Police located the juvenile and he was taken into custody. He was a passenger in the car and was found to be in possession of a gun at the time of the traffic stop.
The teenager was transferred over to the Juvenile Probation Department for charges related to deadly conduct and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
