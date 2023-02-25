Open in App
El Paso, TX
KTSM

Police arrest another teen for firing gun out of vehicle

By Dave Burge,

7 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police have arrested another teenager for allegedly firing a gun from a vehicle.

On Thursday, Feb. 23, police became aware of a social media post that showed someone shooting a gun from a vehicle along Interstate 10 near Sunland Park.

This was the second arrest of a teenager for allegedly making a social media post while firing a gun out of a moving car.

An investigation by the El Paso Police Department’s Gang Unit led to the identification of the person shown on the video.

The individual has only been identified as a 15-year-old boy.

Police located the juvenile and he was taken into  custody. He was a passenger in the car and was found to be in possession of a gun at the time of the traffic stop.

The teenager was transferred over to the Juvenile Probation Department for charges related to deadly conduct and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

