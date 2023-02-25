Suns expected to target former MVP on buyout market

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns could be on the verge of acquiring another big name for their upcoming postseason run.

According to 'Bleacher Reports'' Chris Haynes, the Suns are expected to target Derrick Rose if and when the New York Knicks buy him out. While the chances of a buyout are unlikely, Haynes relays that Rose remains the Suns' "primary target" should he be released, adding that Phoenix believes that the former MVP is a real possibility for the roster.

Rose looks to have fallen out of rotational favor in New York, having last played for the Knicks on Dec. 31. A knee injury hasn't helped matters, but the 34-year-old has seemingly been ready to play for a while now.

In a tough spot, Rose has handled the situation like a professional. Earlier this month, the 13-year vet revealed that despite his lack of playing time, he valued his role as a mentor to the Knicks' younger players over a potential buyout.

"If I was mad or something, I wouldn't be able to hide it," Rose said via Zach Braziller of the New York Post.

Rose has played in only 26 contests for the Knicks this season and is averaging career-lows in both points (5.8) and minutes per game (12.9). Over the past two campaigns, Rose has seen the court in just 52 games. He missed the final 53 games of the 2021-22 campaign with an ankle injury.

Whether or not the veteran guard will receive one last run at a title with the Suns remains to be seen, but either way, this is likely the end of his time with the Knicks. A club option remains on Rose's contract for the 2023-24 season, which New York will undoubtedly decline, making him a free agent this offseason.