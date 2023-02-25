Open in App
Phoenix, AZ
See more from this location?
Yardbarker

Suns expected to target former MVP on buyout market

By Mike Santa Barbara,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L1kGO_0kzCH21i00
Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns could be on the verge of acquiring another big name for their upcoming postseason run.

According to 'Bleacher Reports'' Chris Haynes, the Suns are expected to target Derrick Rose if and when the New York Knicks buy him out. While the chances of a buyout are unlikely, Haynes relays that Rose remains the Suns' "primary target" should he be released, adding that Phoenix believes that the former MVP is a real possibility for the roster.

Rose looks to have fallen out of rotational favor in New York, having last played for the Knicks on Dec. 31. A knee injury hasn't helped matters, but the 34-year-old has seemingly been ready to play for a while now.

In a tough spot, Rose has handled the situation like a professional. Earlier this month, the 13-year vet revealed that despite his lack of playing time, he valued his role as a mentor to the Knicks' younger players over a potential buyout.

"If I was mad or something, I wouldn't be able to hide it," Rose said via Zach Braziller of the New York Post.

Rose has played in only 26 contests for the Knicks this season and is averaging career-lows in both points (5.8) and minutes per game (12.9). Over the past two campaigns, Rose has seen the court in just 52 games. He missed the final 53 games of the 2021-22 campaign with an ankle injury.

Whether or not the veteran guard will receive one last run at a title with the Suns remains to be seen, but either way, this is likely the end of his time with the Knicks. A club option remains on Rose's contract for the 2023-24 season, which New York will undoubtedly decline, making him a free agent this offseason.

Read this on the web
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Christian McCaffrey on 49ers trade: ‘My first emotion was anger’
Charlotte, NC3 days ago
Lakers Injury Report: Yet Another LA Player May Miss Timberwolves Game
Los Angeles, CA20 hours ago
Luka Doncic drops truth bomb on Mavs amid struggles since Kyrie Irving trade
Dallas, TX2 days ago
WATCH: Lakers’ Anthony Davis, Dennis Schroder exchange words on bench amid Grizzlies blowout
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Celtics were 'stupid' to reveal coach Ime Udoka's affair with staffer, says ex-fiancée Nia Long
Boston, MA21 days ago
Sixers star Joel Embiid delivers LeBron James hot take that’s sure to ruffle a few feathers
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Mavericks could sign Luka Doncic favorite?
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Shaquille O'Neal Explains Why Kawhi Leonard And Paul George Will Not Win The Title With The Clippers
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Celtics star Jayson Tatum leaves Giannis Antetokounmpo in the dust with latest scoring feat
Boston, MA1 day ago
Doc Rivers says watching Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving defer to each other in the clutch gives him Team USA vibes
Dallas, TX15 hours ago
BREAKING: Clippers Make Roster Move Before Game vs. Warriors
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers News: Top LA Buyout Market Target Signs With Eastern Conference Contender
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Milwaukee Bucks Are Reportedly Trying To Assure No Goran Dragic Reunion With Miami Heat
Milwaukee, WI23 hours ago
Two surprising suitors emerge for QB Jimmy Garoppolo
San Francisco, CA7 days ago
Chiefs have best odds to sign ex-Pro Bowler to backup Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Insane photo of Nikola Jokic prompts speculation of how defenders treat him
Denver, CO4 days ago
Jeff Van Gundy: NBA All-Star Game should be 'abolished like the Pro Bowl'
Boston, MA5 days ago
A Brand New Pistons Star Is Starting To Surge
Detroit, MI2 days ago
“Everybody in that locker room loves Sandro!” - Coach Mike Budenholzer looks back at Sandro Mamukelashvili’s stint with the Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee, WI12 hours ago
Possible No. 1 draft pick Jalen Carter releases statement on arrest warrant
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
NBA Fans React To Warriors Not Guarding Russell Westbrook From Beyond The Arc: "This Is Why The Lakers Traded Him"
Los Angeles, CA13 hours ago
WR Robert Woods celebrates release from Titans with one-word tweet
Nashville, TN9 days ago
Browns interested in former Super Bowl hero
Cleveland, OH29 minutes ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy