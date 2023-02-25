Open in App
Avon Lake, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Bald eagle egg spotted in nest by Avon Lake school

By Jordan Unger,

7 days ago

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WJW) – A bald eagle egg has been spotted in the nest at Redwood Elementary School in Avon Lake .

According to school officials, parents Stars and Stripes welcomed the egg just after 4 p.m. on Friday.

Courtesy of Avon Lake City Schools
Courtesy of Avon Lake City Schools

About two years ago , the Avon Lake City Schools communications coordinator told FOX 8 that it takes about 35 days for a bald eagle egg to hatch.

You can watch a live camera from the eagle nest right here.

