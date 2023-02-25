Newspapers Drop ‘Dilbert’ Comic Strip After Creator’s Racist Rant

YouTube

Several more newspapers have dropped the Dilbert comic strip from their pages after its creator, Scott Adams, called Black Americans a “hate group” in a Feb. 22 YouTube video . Cleveland’s The Plain Dealer published a Letter from the Editor Friday, writing that it was “not a difficult decision” to remove Adams’ work from their paper. “We are not a home for those who espouse racism,” the editor wrote. The newspaper also said that leaders across all Advance Local newsrooms—the publisher under which The Plain Dealer falls—have made similar, independent decisions to cut ties with the comic. Last year, 77 newspapers with publisher Lee Enterprises made a similar move after Adams introduced his first Black character, only to use the figure to make fun of “wokeness” and the LGBTQ community.

