NFL Insider Reveals Trade Is 'Very Likely' For 1 Rams Star

By Cameron Flynn,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35LNsp_0kzCEUns00

Last Friday, Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff didn't rule out the possibility of trading three-time All Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Now, exactly one week later, and a deal involving the seven-year NFL veteran appears "very likely," NFL insider Tom Pelissero reports.

"The #Rams have had trade talks about six-time Pro Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey and league sources now believe it’s very likely Ramsey is dealt in coming weeks," Pelissero announced Friday evening.

While it's always somewhat surprising to see a reigning Pro Bowler on the trade block, Los Angeles moving away from Ramsey's hefty contract certainly makes financial sense.

His $25.2 million cap hit this upcoming season represents over 11 percent of the Rams' total cap figure, and trading him would provide nearly $5.6 million in cap relief.

What's more, the Rams are already over the salary cap threshold for 2023, and not by a slim margin. According to figures sourced from OverTheCap.com , the Los Angeles franchise sits roughly $14.8 million over the limit.

Here's what Ramsey himself thought of the report this Friday:

We'll keep an eye out for any potential suitors for the 28-year-old cornerback.

