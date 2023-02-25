Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter True Thompson, 4, Looks So Tall & Grown Up In Valentine’s Day Photos

Image Credit: MEGA

Khloe Kardashian‘s little girl isn’t so little anymore! In new photos posted to the Good American maven’s Instagram account on Friday, Feb. 24, four-and-a-half-year-old True Thompson looked so grown up and very tall! The family appeared to be celebrating Valentine’s Day previously, and True was front and center. In the first pic, she wore a pink sequin skirt and matching sweatshirt with a pair of pink Nike sneakers. She carried a little yellow handbag and wore her hair in double buns high on her head as she posed in front of a giant box of candy hearts and a cluster of huge balloons. In another pic, she stood on a playground and smiled while proudly wearing a Valentine’s Day crown she colored. “My Sweet Valentine,” Khloe captioned the pics.

The reality star’s fans had an almost universal reaction to True’s big-girl pics. “True is getting SO TALL!!” commented a follower, while another wrote, “Khloé, she’s so grown-up OMG where does all the time went??” Others observed her adorable sense of style. “Tutu’s always SO stylish Koko!! I absolutely love the way you dress her,” remarked a third.

Plenty of Khloe’s 295 million followers expressed admiration for her parenting. “Such a great mom. In the end Nothing else really matters,” a fan wrote. The pics come six months after Khloe welcomed her second child, a son, via surrogate with ex Tristan Thompson.

Khloe and True (MEGA)

Being a mom of two, she revealed afterwards, is something she takes very seriously. “I know it’s cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts [about being a mom of two],” she told Elle for the August 2022 interview. I [my kids] challenge me as a person, and being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift. We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today’s day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they’re exposed to so young. It’s super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love it so much.”