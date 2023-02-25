Black History Month: The Bar at The Osprey Hotel holds fundraiser for HBCUs with whiskey company

This month, you can head down to The Bar at The Osprey Hotel and buy a drink, and some of the proceeds will be donated to historically Black colleges and universities.

Daniel, a bartender at the hotel, is eager to tell his customers about the history behind his creation, ‘Uncle’s Old Fashioned’.

The drink features Uncle Nearest premium whiskey. The whiskey company is built entirely on the legacy of Nathan ‘Nearest’ Green, also known as Uncle Nearest.

“Uncle Nearest is considered the Godfather of Tennessee whiskey because of charcoal filtration,” said Daniel.

Nearest was the mentor of Jack Daniels. In 2016, Fawn Weaver created the company, researching his lineage and even working with his descendants.

The hotel is partnering with the whiskey company all of February to serve the special old fashioned, and Uncle Nearest is donating one dollar to HBCUs for every cocktail sold at all partnering locations.