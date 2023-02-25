Timberland joins local nonprofit to give students a chance to design their own boots

Constant Development and Timberland joined together to give 25 lucky students a chance to design their own Timberland boots.

For founder of Constant Development and senior shoe designer at Timberland Chris Dixon, it’s important to give kids these opportunities to tap into their creative side and let them know about new potential career paths.

“There are less than 5% Black and brown creatives in this industry,” said Dixon. “This is the opportunity to expand that number by giving it to them early. They’re latching on quick, and that feels good.”

The collaboration comes as Timberland celebrates the 50-year-anniversary of the original Timberland boot, a staple in New York and hip-hop culture. Even the Bronx’s very own Fat Joe paid a visit.

“These guys are our future designers, these guys are geniuses,” said Fat Joe.

The winning design from today’s workshop will be brought to life at the Timberland prototyping lab, and all the kids will walk away with their very own pair of boots and design tools.