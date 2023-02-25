Former Alabama star gets massive update

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Traeshon Holden got a double dose of great news Friday night.

Holden has been officially exonerated following a recent incident, and he’s been reinstated by the Ducks.

The receiver, who played his first couple of seasons for the Alabama Crimson Tide before transferring to Oregon this offseason, was arrested early Feb. 15 and faced three charges: menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, and coercion. Ducks head coach Dan Lanning dismissed him from the team.

247Sports.com reported Friday that after reviewing video, the Lane County District Attorney’s office said “Holden made ‘legitimate attempts to de-escalate’ a dispute with his girlfriend and also had grounds for self-defense in the footage.”

Holden’s attorney shared the good news with KEZI 9 TV in Eugene, Oregon, offering a statement from Holden.

“I’m happy to have been exonerated, and I’m looking forward to a great season with the Ducks,” Holden said.

Lanning issued a media release on Holden’s reinstatement.

“Following the release of new information from the Lane County District Attorney’s office, student-athlete Traeshon Holden has been reinstated to the Oregon football team,” Lanning said (via 247Sports.com). “We will always take allegations of this nature very seriously. However, when new information is provided by authorities, such as in this instance, disciplinary action will be reevaluated and adjusted, when appropriate.”

Holden had 46 catches for 570 yards and seven touchdowns at Alabama, and is expected to compete for a starting spot this season for the Ducks.

[ Matt Templeman, KEZI TV ; Matt Prehm, 247Sports.com ]

