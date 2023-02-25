Open in App
Bay Area snow totals: 2 feet recorded on Mt. Hamilton

By Amy Larson,

7 days ago

MOUNT HAMILTON, Calif. (KRON) — The National Weather Service released preliminary snow totals from this week’s rare San Francisco Bay Area snowstorm.

Between Thursday morning and Friday afternoon, an unusually cold winter storm dropped two feet of snow on Mount Hamilton east of San Jose. Los Gatos had the most snow for a populated area with 11 inches. In the North Bay, Calistoga and Cloverdale recorded nine inches and six inches, respectively.

Residents around the Bay Area woke up Friday morning to the majestic view of gleaming white snow topping mountain peaks.

(Graphic courtesy National Weather Service Bay Area)

The NWS Bay Area released the following 26-hour totals from snowfall recorded between 10 a.m. Thursday and noon Friday:

  • Mount Hamilton / 14 inches
  • Los Gatos / 12 inches
  • Calistoga / 9 inches
  • Angwin / 8 inches
  • Saint Helena / 8 inches
A mermaid statue is dusted by snow in Boulder Creek on Feb. 23, 2023. (Photo by @SCMountainDad / Twitter)
  • Day Valley / 7.5 inches
  • Lexington Hills / 6.5 inches
  • Cloverdale / 6 inches
  • Portola Valley / 6 inches
  • Woodside / 5 inches
  • Felton / 3.5 inches
  • Orinda / 3 inches
  • Boulder Creek / 2 inches
