Bay Area snow totals: 2 feet recorded on Mt. Hamilton
By Amy Larson,
7 days ago
MOUNT HAMILTON, Calif. (KRON) — The National Weather Service released preliminary snow totals from this week’s rare San Francisco Bay Area snowstorm.
Between Thursday morning and Friday afternoon, an unusually cold winter storm dropped two feet of snow on Mount Hamilton east of San Jose. Los Gatos had the most snow for a populated area with 11 inches. In the North Bay, Calistoga and Cloverdale recorded nine inches and six inches, respectively.
Residents around the Bay Area woke up Friday morning to the majestic view of gleaming white snow topping mountain peaks.
Comments / 0