Open in App
Pryor, OK
See more from this location?
KRMG

Stitt says Oklahoma is finalist for EV battery plant

By Steve Berg,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44DyC6_0kzC8glT00

Oklahoma - and, more exactly, the Mid-America Industrial Park in Pryor - is once again in the running for a major electric vehicle battery plant.

State officials are not confirming the name of the company behind the plant just yet, but the rumor is that it could be Volkswagen.

Before it can happen though, state lawmakers will need to fine-tune the incentive program known as the “Lead Act,” which was created in the recent failed attempt to lure a Panasonic EV battery plant to Pryor.

Officials say part of the deal with the as-yet unnamed company, is to lower the job-creation requirement from 4,000 jobs to 3,500 jobs.

Governor Stitt says there’s been some debate about that, but he says lawmakers need to work fast, because the company intends to make their decision in just a few weeks, on either April 1st or April 2nd.

“If we win this, it’s going to be awesome for Oklahoma,” Stitt said during his Friday news conference. “And then we can argue later, but we need to get this across the finish line.”

Stitt says Canada is the only other competitor that Oklahoma faces in the effort to get the facility.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Oklahoma State newsLocal Oklahoma State
Governor Kevin Stitt signs LEAD Act into law, what is it?
Pryor, OK23 hours ago
Lesbian Bars in Oklahoma
Oklahoma City, OK3 days ago
Jack in the Box to open first location in Arkansas
Rogers, AR2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ohio governor on train derailment cleanup: 'We're not leaving'
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Man hid explosive in suitcase at Pennsylvania airport, TSA says
Lansford, PA2 days ago
Crews battle a huge grass fire in Mannford
Mannford, OK2 days ago
5th suspect arrested in connection with Broken Arrow homicide
Broken Arrow, OK1 day ago
Weather-related death confirmed in Cheyenne after severe storms hit Oklahoma
Cheyenne, OK4 days ago
Oklahoma 14-year-old struck by train, killed
Pauls Valley, OK2 days ago
Harps Food Stores announces grand opening date of remodeled store in Jay, Oklahoma
Jay, OK8 days ago
Police investigate east Tulsa homicide
Tulsa, OK5 hours ago
Civic leaders, concerned citizens discuss homeless problem in Tulsa
Tulsa, OK2 days ago
In the northeast Oklahoma town of Disney, Bill and Linda Goldner have created a destination that will call to any animal lover.
Disney, OK3 days ago
‘The windows exploded’: Oklahoma tornado survivors recount seconds it took for storms to wreak havoc
Oklahoma City, OK4 days ago
Missing Pennsylvania woman found alive after more than 30 years
Pittsburgh, PA9 hours ago
Tulsa man arrested for destroying hotel room with machete
Tulsa, OK3 days ago
This Is The Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall' Burger Joint In Oklahoma
El Reno, OK7 days ago
North Texas is under storm risk levels 2, 3 and 4. But what do they mean?
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Oklahomans picking up the pieces in the aftermath of severe storms
Norman, OK4 days ago
Tulsa Woman Killed In Hit-And-Run Identified
Tulsa, OK1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy