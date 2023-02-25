NYPD arrest pro-Drag Story Hour demonstrator for throwing rock at Queens anti-LGBTQ protest

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 28-year-old counter-protester was arrested at an anti-LGBTQ protest against a Drag Story Hour event at the Jackson Heights Queens Public Library Friday.

Drag Story Hour is a non-profit that organizes storytelling and creative arts programs for children and teens. The organization has become a target for anti-gay and anti-trans activists across the country.

Police claim the demonstrator threw a rock into the anti-LGBTQ side of the crowd around 2:40 p.m., striking a 27-year-old woman in the head. Officials said the woman was treated for minor injuries on the scene.

Clips from a livestream on the anti-LGBTQ side of the demonstration that were later posted to social media contain conversation in which right-wing demonstrators discuss the incident with the rock.

"That s**t landed right between you, me and rob," said one man of the rock. A person saying, "It landed in between me, Deanna, Rob and Leo," can be heard in another clip.

Officers charged the counter protester with assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a weapon.

Police said it’s not yet clear which side of the protests the person who allegedly threw a rock was on, but video of the arrest posted on social media shows police confronting a person on the pro-Drag Story Hour side of the street.

Drag Story Hour events held in New York City have faced protests with increasing frequency.

In December, protesters picketed Drag Story Hour events on Staten Island , at a special needs library in Chelsea and at the same Queens library where the protest took place Friday.