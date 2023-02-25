Brownstone in Hoboken, New Jersey, Built in 19th Century Sells for $3.5 Million

A restored 19th-century manse in Hoboken, New Jersey, has sold for $3.5 million, making it the most expensive home to sell in the city so far this year, Mansion Global has learned.

Built in 1883, the brownstone “has been lovingly and meticulously restored to its Gilded Age grandeur,” according to the listing with John Sisti of Corcoran Sawyer Smith.

“The period details and embellishments are ‘This Old House’ worthy: magnificent cast iron fireplaces, a music room with plaster relief instruments set into the ornate moldings, five spacious stories, a slate mansard roof, beautiful bay windows and original hardware and hardwood floors,” Mr. Sisti said in an email.

Located on a corner lot on a “coveted” block, the 5,250-square-foot home has been on and off the market since 2017, when it was listed for $5.25 million, according to public records. The price was reduced several times, and last asked $3.75 million in August.

Mansion Global could not determine the identity of the buyer, as records of the deal were not yet publicly available. Maria Tsabrorva of Rewards Realty represented the buyer in the deal, which closed last week.

The home last sold in 2000 for $1.25 million, according to property records. The seller was not available for comment.

The residence has been given a soup-to-nuts update, restoring original details as well as adding decidedly modern amenities like radiant floor heating. It can be set up with as many as seven bedrooms, and there are three full bathrooms and two powder rooms, according to the listing.

There’s also a separate carriage house that has room for up to three cars, as well as a charming one-bedroom apartment with a private entrance.

In addition to being the top sale in Hoboken so far this year, it’s one of the most expensive brownstones ever sold in the city, according to records. Overall, the Hoboken luxury market is faring quite well, Mr. Sisti said.

“The area is definitely having its moment,” he said. “There has been a big influx of people moving from New York City and surrounding suburbs into Hoboken. Additionally, there has been a good deal of interest internationally, with luxury buyers relocating from overseas and coming straight to Hoboken.”