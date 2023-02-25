Open in App
Champaign, IL
See more from this location?
WCIA

From the Vault: ‘Hash Wednesday’ at U of I

By Matt Metcalf,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mdRWR_0kzC882800

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — This week, Catholics marked the beginning of Lent with Ash Wednesday. The season asks the faithful to repent for past sins by giving up a vice.

But an unrelated holiday with a similar name is all about indulgence.

It’s been more than two years since Illinois legalized recreational marijuana, but for decades before, smoking cannabis was a part of counterculture, a sign of resistance. At the University of Illinois, “Hash Wednesday” brought secret vices out into the public eye.

WCIA’s Stan Childress filed this report in 1978:

An English teacher this reporter once was. So where prose doesn’t do, perhaps verse does. For this is a special day on the U of I Quad, a day whose activities were once thought mad.

It’s an anniversary of sorts one week delayed. But as these faces tell, the folks aren’t dismayed. Hash Wednesday they call it, coming months each year perhaps as a reminder of the things many fear.

“I can’t understand why anybody would have any fear for it whatsoever,” one student said.

“A lot of people know nothing about marijuana at all, and it frightens them,” another student said.

“[The] Older generation doesn’t know about it.”

“I think a lot of the society does fear it.”

Let’s call these things drugs of the subculture set. But just “sub” are they? We may discover yet.

Could we be moving in a direction unknown? Or is this an old path generations have known? We suspect the latter, that is this trail is old. Aged wine and new flasks, this tale is being told. By guys, hear what’s said by the Fords and Mills. Hard heart, young folks, this stuff really kills.

The purpose of this day: to bite the solon’s ear. The stuff called hash, we need not fear. Illegal it is, we’ve heard the law say, but there were no arrests on this hash day.

It’s as if to say ‘Let’s all take a pause and consider decriminalization,’ which is their cause.

Let’s remember one thing: the solons aren’t deaf. Remember, too? For them, the issue is complex.

So they’ve had their day, and a sunny one at that. And we’re sure next year they’ll be back.

And I’ve had my day with some Charles Osgood flair. And for those of you who broke no laws today, it just doesn’t seem fair.

While marijuana might be legal now, forget lighting anything on the U of I Quad. The campus when smoke-free, even outdoors, in 2014.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Illinois State newsLocal Illinois State
READ: Budzinski’s letter to Akorn CEO
Decatur, IL6 hours ago
Decatur schools, bus agreement takes effect
Decatur, IL7 hours ago
Fiberoptic construction projects in many areas of Champaign
Champaign, IL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Celebrating Central Illinois: Honoring Black History
Urbana, IL1 day ago
Michigan basketball loses double-overtime thriller at Illinois
Champaign, IL22 hours ago
WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Double OT Dub
Champaign, IL19 hours ago
Illini Cat Club to host all-breed cat show
Champaign, IL3 hours ago
Volunteers collect recyclables for Fighting Illini, Fighting Waste initiative
Champaign, IL20 hours ago
Wes Robbins of Fisher, IL
Fisher, IL19 hours ago
The 2022-23 Illini Basketball Team is just WILD
Champaign, IL1 day ago
WCIA’s Jacob Dickey takes part in Read Across America Day
Rantoul, IL1 day ago
Rantoul VFW grants a veteran’s wish
Rantoul, IL1 day ago
New UI program connecting entrepreneurs with alumni, creating new jobs and companies
Champaign, IL2 days ago
Illinois beats Michigan in double OT
Champaign, IL22 hours ago
Ask Angi: Top renovation trends for 2023
Champaign, IL1 day ago
Willow Tree Mission’s new storefront open
Monticello, IL2 days ago
Champaign teacher named finalist for Golden Apple Awards
Champaign, IL1 hour ago
Monticello’s Bruhn signs NLI with Illinois
Monticello, IL3 days ago
Decatur school district cracks down on violence, expels students
Decatur, IL1 day ago
Extras needed for movie being filmed at Savoy’s Willard Airport
Savoy, IL2 days ago
Kickapoo – Strangers in their own land
Lincoln, IL3 days ago
Michigan Basketball: Gut reactions from agonizing loss to Illinois
Ann Arbor, MI22 hours ago
Meet Leena: a local kid reaching hearts and making an impact
Champaign, IL2 hours ago
Families organize ‘Save Schlarman’ community forum
Danville, IL3 days ago
Occupants displaced following Champaign house fire
Champaign, IL21 hours ago
Harristown breaks ground on new cannabis dispensary
Harristown, IL1 day ago
Afghan Cuisine restaurant opens in Urbana
Urbana, IL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy