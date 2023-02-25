Cocktail premiere offers early taste of Healdsburg Wine & Food Experience

Nick and Nora Charles would have loved the cocktails served at the Matheson’s Roof 106 Bar & Lounge earlier this month, a preview event for the Healdsburg Wine & Food Experience May 18 to 21.

The fictional characters in Dashiell Hammett’s “The Thin Man” loved their cocktails and the event showcased a striking lineup of four concocted by the team from the Little Red Door in Paris. Organizers said presenting these drinks was a way to highlight cocktails as a new addition to festival, now in its second year.

Steve Dveris, CEO and founder of the Healdsburg Wine & Food Experience said featuring the Little Red Door was a good fit for the event because it’s well known for its farm to glass cocktails. It’s earned acclaim as one of the top five destinations in The World's 50 Best Bars. The international guide, first published in 2009, provides an annual ranking of bars by 650 drinks experts from across the globe.

Dveris said some ingredients in the cocktails were sourced locally. One example is the Asian pear cocktail, made with Asian pear Mistelle, the Botanist Gin and Baldoria Bitter Vermouth and paired with Tuna Tataki, Asian pear and Rice Crisp.

Alex Francis, director of bars with the Little Red Door, said “there aren’t many times when you travel the world and you’re envious of the produce. Sonoma County has a Mediterranean feel and people are salt of the earth who want to grow great produce.”

At the Matheson, more than 100 people, each paying $195, tasted cocktails and their pairings. They also grazed on an assortment of pizzas and appetizers while learning more about the upcoming festival. This year’s theme, “The Makers Behind the Magic,” is meant to showcase products from the region’s farmers, winemakers and chefs, alongside bottlings from other notable wine regions.

The weekend offers a range of demonstrations, seminars and tastings, with most located in downtown Healdsburg. Tickets range from a la carte events of $195 to the Ultra Premium Package at $3,900 and can purchased at healdsburgwineandfood.com. The website also details the full schedule of the festival.

New events this year include Zinfandel Live, which features a music and wine pairing with host Leslie Sbrocco, as well as culinary presentations from celebrity chefs Joe Sasto and Viet Pham. Sasto, who now lives in Los Angeles, is well known in the food industry for being a finalist on Top Chef. Pham, who lives in the Salt Lake City area, also is well known as a previous winner of Iron Chef America and for being named Food & Wine Best New Chef in 2011.

Two of the festival’s signature events include:

The Grand Tasting in downtown Healdsburg with food pairings, live music and wines from Sonoma County, Napa Valley and across the globe.

The Community Brunch, a charity event to support the Future Farmers of America. The local Healdsburg High School FFA will benefit, with funds going to advance education in farming and agriculture.

Organizers said proceeds also will benefit the Sonoma County Grape Growers Foundation to help cover health care and affordable housing for local farmworker families.

