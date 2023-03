BBC

Zeenat Aman: The 1970s Bollywood diva winning Gen Z hearts online By Zoya Mateen BBC News, Delhi, 7 days ago

That's how Zeenat Aman, who captivated Indians in the 1970s with her trailblazing style and unconventional Bollywood roles, described herself on Instagram earlier this month, ...