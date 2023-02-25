Kari Matchett Joins Netflix’s ‘The Night Agent’; Lauren Glazier Boards Marvel/Disney+’s ‘Wonder Man’

EXCLUSIVE: Covert Affairs alumna Kari Matchett is set for a heavily recurring role in Netflix’s political conspiracy thriller series The Night Agent , based on Matthew McQuirk’s bestseller. Created by Shawn Ryan, based on the novel, The Night Agent is a sophisticated, character-based, action-thriller centering on a low-level FBI agent who works in the basement of the White House, manning a phone that never rings — until the night that it does, propelling him into a fast moving and dangerous conspiracy that ultimately leads all the way to the Oval Office. Matchett will portray the President. Matchett starred for five seasons on USA Network’s Covert Affairs. Her most recent TV credits include recurring roles on A Million Little Things, Supergirl and Charmed. She’s repped by The Characters Talent Agency and Alchemy Entertainment.

EXCLUSIVE: Mindhunters alum Lauren Glazier has been cast in a supporting role in Marvel/Disney+ series Wonder Man . Wonder Man follows Simons Williams, who in the comics is a scion of wealthy industrialist, his company losing out to Tony Stark’s Stark Industries. Williams goes to work for the villain Baron Zemo who gives him ionic talents, that being extreme strength. Once an adversary of the Avengers, Wonder Man ultimately teams with them. Glazier’s character details are being kept under wraps. Ben Kingsley also stars. Glazier is known for her series regular role in Netflix’s Mindhunter. Her recent credits include Tales of the Walking Dead and a recurring role in Apple TV+’s See. She’s repped by Gersh and Innovative Artists.

