INTERACTIVE MAP: Increase in antisemitic, white supremacist incidents in North Carolina over last 5 years, ADL data shows

2017 saw 30 reported incidents of antisemitism, white supremacist propaganda, events or extremist violence in the state
50 were reported in 2018
73 incidents were reported in 2019
209 incidents were reported in 2020, a 186% increase from the previous yet.
135 incidents were reported in 2021
Thus far 125 incidents have been reported in 2022. The ADL says that the data for 2022 has not been finalized, however.
In addition to the 125 number reported by the ADL between January and November of 2022, in December there were multiple antisemitic incidents reported across North Carolina , including two neo-Nazi banners hung on overpasses in Moore County, a swastika painted on a building ahead of a holiday-themed drag event and someone "hacking" a high school loudspeaker to say things like "Heil Hitler."
“As your police chief, I am cautious to offer my personal opinions during ongoing investigations as they are not useful in matters of law. I understand what this flag represents, hate. The flag and its meaning certainly opposes my personal values and those of our police department. Additionally, I feel strongly that this hateful act has no moral place in our community,” wrote police chief Andy Le Beau.
Numerous incidents represented on ADL's HEAT Map involve specific groups. These range from Ku Klux Klan branches to neo-Nazi organizations to "alt-right" groups. The group with the largest apparent footprint in North Carolina among the reported incidents is Patriot Front , with 378 reported incidents, a white supremacist group that formed in the wake of the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017.
