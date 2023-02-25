Open in App
Kentucky State
See more from this location?
FOX 56

Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency after Kentucky severe weather

By Dustin Massengill,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NMI4w_0kzC4rek00

FRANKFORT, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – On Friday, Kentucky’s governor declared a state of emergency after communities in the Bluegrass were hit by flooding on Feb. 16 .

Gov. Andy Beshear said the communities were hit by heavy rain, hail, and severe winds causing flooding, landslides, and mudslides.

Roads begin closing as flooding hits Kentucky towns

“Sadly, we are once again having to take action to support our communities and Kentucky families impacted by severe weather,” Beshear said in a news release. “Kentucky Emergency Management has been monitoring the events and working with counties impacted across the state to submit damage assessments. We anticipate that we will reach the threshold for a federal declaration, and we will request it at the right time.”

Declared state of emergency

Counties:

  • Boyle
  • Breathitt
  • Clay
  • Jackson
  • Johnson
  • Knott
  • Lawrence
  • Lee
  • Leslie
  • Letcher
  • Magoffin
  • Owsley
  • Powell
  • Wolfe

Cities:

  • McKee
  • Manchester
  • Salyersville

Families impacted by the storms are reminded to watch out for price gouging . Consumers can report overpriced goods and services to the Office of the Attorney General.

“I know that those impacted by this secondary event could be struggling to cope with the emotional distress of compounding traumatic events,” Beshear said. “If you need help or someone to talk to, we want to encourage you to call or text the Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kentucky State newsLocal Kentucky State
11 years later: Looking back on Kentucky’s March 2, 2012 tornado outbreak
West Liberty, KY1 day ago
The ‘Great Kentucky Meat Shower’: 147 years passed since the ‘Kentucky Shower of Flesh’
Olympia, KY5 hours ago
Rally at state capitol highlights hunger in Kentucky
Frankfort, KY3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Kentucky State Police conducting traffic safety checkpoints across the state
Lexington, KY2 days ago
Hundreds rally in Frankfort for the Crown Act
Frankfort, KY2 days ago
Kentucky weather recap: Remembering the ‘lack thereof’ winter in 2022-2023
Lexington, KY2 days ago
Juvenile justice reform bills on the move in Ky. General Assembly
Frankfort, KY2 days ago
Kentucky coal miner dies in southern West Virginia mine
Freeburn, KY4 days ago
Kentucky State Police welcomes largest class of cadets since 2014
Frankfort, KY4 days ago
Demand for bourbon keeps Kentucky barrel makers busy
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Kentucky man caught trying to bring loaded gun through security at Virginia airport
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
Lexington pair seek to rollback Ky. abortion law
Lexington, KY5 days ago
Krispy Kreme doughnuts to appear on menus at 160 Kentucky McDonald’s locations
Louisville, KY4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy