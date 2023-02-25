Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency after Kentucky severe weather

FRANKFORT, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – On Friday, Kentucky’s governor declared a state of emergency after communities in the Bluegrass were hit by flooding on Feb. 16 .

Gov. Andy Beshear said the communities were hit by heavy rain, hail, and severe winds causing flooding, landslides, and mudslides.

“Sadly, we are once again having to take action to support our communities and Kentucky families impacted by severe weather,” Beshear said in a news release. “Kentucky Emergency Management has been monitoring the events and working with counties impacted across the state to submit damage assessments. We anticipate that we will reach the threshold for a federal declaration, and we will request it at the right time.”

Declared state of emergency

Counties:

Boyle

Breathitt

Clay

Jackson

Johnson

Knott

Lawrence

Lee

Leslie

Letcher

Magoffin

Owsley

Powell

Wolfe

Cities:

McKee

Manchester

Salyersville

Families impacted by the storms are reminded to watch out for price gouging . Consumers can report overpriced goods and services to the Office of the Attorney General.

“I know that those impacted by this secondary event could be struggling to cope with the emotional distress of compounding traumatic events,” Beshear said. “If you need help or someone to talk to, we want to encourage you to call or text the Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990.”

