Dana, IN
FOX59

Vermillion Co. deputy wounded in shooting, suspect shot while fleeing on farm truck

By Joe Schroeder,

7 days ago

VERMILLION CO., Ind. — An Indiana sheriff’s deputy is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot during a pursuit. The suspect in the shooting was also shot and is in the hospital.

ISP Sgt. Matt Ames confirmed Friday night that a deputy in Vermillion County was shot near Dana, Indiana while assisting in a pursuit. ISP said the deputy’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

Ames also confirmed that there is a suspect in custody that was shot while trying to flee the scene on stolen farm equipment. ISP said there is no threat to the public.

Police pursuit

The shooting occurred, Ames said on scene, after a police pursuit began around 6:55 p.m. in Danville, Illinois. Authorities were chasing after a suspect wanted for attempted murder when they crossed the border into Indiana.

Local departments, including the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office, began assisting in the pursuit. The suspect car stopped, ISP said, in the area of State Road 71 and County Road 700 South.

Deputy shot

Once the suspect car came to a stop, Ames said a male suspect got out of the car and began firing at deputies, striking 5-year deputy Joey Wilson. Authorities on scene applied a tourniquet to Wilson after he called for help.

Wilson, ISP said, was then taken to the hospital. While his exact injuries are not known, Ames said they are not believed to be life-threatening. Wilson is scheduled for surgery on Saturday.

Suspect flees

The suspect, ISP said, ran from the scene and jumped over a fence onto a farm property. The male entered a barn, Ames said, and started a farm truck.

After taking a few minutes to learn how to operate the truck, ISP said the suspect drove the truck through the barn door. Officers from multiple agencies converged on the truck, ISP said, and shot the suspect.

Ames said medical aid was immediately rendered to the suspect and he was taken to Union Hospital in Clinton, Indiana. The suspect was then flown by helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment. His condition and injuries are unknown.

The investigation

Near the scene of the shooting around 10 p.m. Friday, Sgt. Ames reiterated that there is no threat to the public and that the suspect had been neutralized. Ames also said that he is grateful for the assistance of all the agencies and first responders that were at the scene.

The Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office, Ames said, has requested state police to investigate the incident. No further information regarding the suspect or the pursuit was immediately provided.

