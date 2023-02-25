Open in App
Kansas City, KS
KSHB 41 Action News

BLOG: Multiple wrecks across Kansas City area due to icy road conditions

By Dre Bradley,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jfctG_0kzC4Q1F00

Multiple wrecks have been reported across the Kansas City area due to icy road conditions.

Saturday, 8:45 a.m. | KCPD says it received 131 reported crashes between 7 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday.

10:42 p.m. | KSHB 41 reporter Grant Stephens talked to Mark Cussen, a driver that saw the eight-car pileup on I-670 earlier Friday night.

"There was like a truck that had completely turned around, and the front end was all smashed in. And then there was another car in front of it that had a smashed front end too," Cussen said.

Icy conditions lead to 8-car pileup on EB I-670 near Genessee Street

10:18 p.m. | Northbound Interstate 49 and Red Bridge Road are closed after a crash involving multiple vehicles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xBMXp_0kzC4Q1F00 KC SCOUT

10:10 p.m. | An 18-wheeler looks to be turned over on Westbound I-70 past I-470, forcing the highway to be closed to one lane.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sgy8w_0kzC4Q1F00 KC SCOUT

9:36 p.m. | US 71 Highway before 75th Street is closed as a result of a multi-vehicle crash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=494ABM_0kzC4Q1F00 KC SCOUT

9:32 p.m. | Many crashes have occurred on bridges due to ice or curved on/off ramps that are wet to icy, according to Nicco.

9:30 p.m. | Southbound Interstate 35 near Johnson Drive is now clear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t6E6b_0kzC4Q1F00 KC SCOUT

9:18 p.m. | KSHB 41 Chief Meteorologist Mike Nicco gives more context on the current road conditions.

9:15 p.m. | Multiple roadways are backed up due to wrecks in parts of the Kansas City area, including US 71 Highway near 19th Street, Northbound I-435 past Winner Road and Eastbound I-70 at Manchester Trafficway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n2ujS_0kzC4Q1F00 KC SCOUT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MOrfY_0kzC4Q1F00 KC SCOUT
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tYtfj_0kzC4Q1F00 KC SCOUT

8:50 p.m. | Southbound Interstate 35 near Johnson Drive has closed to one lane due to a two-vehicle crash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c2PCz_0kzC4Q1F00 KC SCOUT

8:38 p.m. | All three lanes of Southbound Interstate 435 near Missouri Route 210 are open.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KDEQA_0kzC4Q1F00 KC SCOUT

8:35 p.m. | The Lenexa Police Department announced on Twitter that it is enacting its walk-in crash reporting plan.

8:30 p.m. | Southbound Interstate 435 near Missouri Route 210 has two lanes open but is heavily backed up due to a wreck on the left lane.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k6Ga2_0kzC4Q1F00 KC SCOUT

8:14 p.m. | US 169 Highway near the Buck O'Neil Bridge which was originally shut down due to a multi-vehicle wreck, is now open to one lane.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0femvz_0kzC4Q1F00 KC SCOUT

8:04 p.m. | MoDOT suggests avoiding travel in the KC area due to slick conditions, especially on bridges and overpasses.

8:02 p.m. | Eastbound Interstate 670 near Genessee Street is now open to one lane.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rCnNv_0kzC4Q1F00 KC SCOUT

7:40 p.m. | KSHB 41 Chief Meteorologist Mike Nicco says freezing drizzle will continue until 9 p.m. Friday.

7:31 p.m. | Eastbound Interstate 670 near Genessee Street has been shut down after an eight-car pileup.

Both the Missouri and Kansas Departments of Transportation are currently treating roads.

Due to the current road conditions, the Overland Park, Kansas Police Department has implemented the Walk-In Crash Protocol. This is for non-injury accidents where the vehicles are driveable.

The Lenexa Police Department is currently working on multiple crashes on westbound I-435 at the K-10 interchange.

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department reports a wreck on Northbound I-635 and Eastbound I-70 that is heavily impacting traffic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CT6gm_0kzC4Q1F00 KC SCOUT

NWS suggests staying off the roads for the rest of the evening.

