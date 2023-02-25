Snow and Tell: Funko Pop Releases R-Rated ‘Cocaine Bear’ Collection

The new comedy, Cocaine Bear , has inspired memes , music and countless cultural debates , and now, the irreverent new film has spawned its own collectibles line as well. Yes, everyone’s new favorite cocaine-fueled bear is now available in Funko form.

Though the film just hit theaters, the miniature collectibles company has already unveiled its “R-Rated Cocaine Bear Pop!” collection, which features two movie figures inspired by the powder-loving predator.

The first figurine features the Cocaine Bear with a bloody leg, presumably from a hiker he just ate up. The mini figurine measures 2.9 inches tall and comes packaged in a window display box.

The accompanying product description from Funko reads, “Bear has gone wild! Snatching a leg from a hiker wasn’t enough for this blood-covered creature; now, he’s looking to track down his next meal.”

The second Cocaine Bear Funko Pop! shows the bear examining the contents of a duffel bag. It’s not exactly a spoiler alert to say that what he discovers inside the colorful bag also leads to some well, colorful experiences in the film.

The vinyl figurine measures 3.9 inches tall and is a Funko.com exclusive. The company says both of the Cocaine Bear Funkos are intended for audiences 18+ owing to their adult-oriented theme. Both of the mini Cocaine Bears are available to pre-order now on the Funko website , for delivery in the spring. Due to the highly-collectible nature of these figurines, shoppers will be limited to two pieces per order.

Funko isn’t the only place to find Cocaine Bear merch. Savvy sellers on Amazon and Etsy have released everything from Cocaine Bear-inspired posters and T-shirts to tongue-in-cheek candles and mugs (the one below reads “Cocaine Bear Is My Spirit Animal”).

Based off a true story of a drug smuggler in 1985 who was found dead in the woods with a large duffel bag of cocaine by his side, Cocaine Bear stars Ray Liotta, Keri Russell, Margo Martindale and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, in a movie directed by Elizabeth Banks.

“ Cocaine Bear delights in being stupid,” writes Rolling Stone’s K. Austin Collins in his review of the film. “It isn’t always funny — some of its recurring bits never take off and others flame out — but it’s appreciably stupid.”

Appropriately rated R, the 95 minute film is playing in theaters now. See tickets and showtimes here .

