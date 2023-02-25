Open in App
Charlotte, NC
See more from this location?
Sportsnaut

Revolution look for redemption in season opener vs. Charlotte FC

By Sportsnaut,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XMNsN_0kzC3u3S00

The New England Revolution look to rebound from a disappointing season when they open against host Charlotte FC on Saturday.

The Revolution took a step back last year by going 10-12-12 and missing the playoffs for the first time in four seasons. New England, which finished first in the Eastern Conference standings with a league-record 73 points in 2021, is coming off a season in which it had its most losses since dropping 13 games in 2018.

“We want to get back to where we were in 2021, so each and every day we are working hard, continuing to make the team better and challenge each other in practice,” New England defender DeJuan Jones said. “We have a lot of great additions to the team this year, so everyone’s fighting for positions, so it’s been really good this year.”

Charlotte FC finished its inaugural season level with New England with 42 points — six behind the final playoff spot. Charlotte FC went 13-18-3, which included a 3-1 win over visiting New England on March 19 and a 2-1 loss at the Revolution on April 16.

Charlotte FC’s preseason started tragically when 25-year-old defender Anton Walkes was killed in a boating accident near Miami’s Marine Stadium in Florida in January.

The Crown return several key players, including Karol Swiderski, who scored a team-high 10 of Charlotte FC’s 44 goals and added six assists. Daniel Rios added seven goals to go with two assists. Andre Shinyashiki had six goals and an assist, but no other teammate had more than three goals.

Charlotte FC’s attack should be bolstered by Argentine forward Enzo “The Tank” Copetti, who was one of the top scorers in Argentina’s top league last season. Midfielder Ashley Westwood arrives after spending the past six seasons with Burnley in England’s Premier League, while defender Bill Tuiloma logged 107 games for the Portland Timbers the past six seasons.

“We were right there last season — we missed (the playoffs) by a few points,” said forward McKinze Gaines, who had a goal and four assists last season.

“I think the acquisitions of Ashley and Enzo are going to be huge for us. They bring big bits of experience in some pretty key areas, but I also think that with us being able to build on what we did last year and not having to learn an entirely new game model and get to know 20-odd new players, that we’re going to be at a much better position this season than we were last season.”

The Crown also has high expectations for Hamady Diop, a defender from Clemson who was taken with the first pick of the SuperDraft.

New England will look vastly different this year. The team had numerous players transfer, get waived or retire since last season, and are welcoming an array of newcomers, including defender Dave Romney from Nashville SC, midfielder Latif Blessing from LAFC and forward Bobby Wood from Real Salt Lake.

Midfielder Joshua Bolma, who was taken fourth overall in the SuperDraft, and 18-year-old midfielder Jack Panayotou was signed to a Homegrown Player contract.

Gustavo Bou (team-high eight goals, two assists), Carles Gil (seven goals, 14 assists) and Tommy McNamara (four goals, five assists) should lead the attack.

The Revolution allowed 50 goals last season. But their defense should be improved with the return of standout goalie Djordje Petrovic, who finished second in MLS Goalkeeper of the Year voting last year despite playing in just 21 games.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Giannis Antetokounmpo latest NBA superstar to buy a stake in MLS club
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Angel City signs goalkeeper DiDi Haracic to extension
Los Angeles, CA4 hours ago
Crew acquire Rapids D Gustavo Vallecilla on loan
Columbus, OH8 hours ago
New England Patriots legend facing up to 8 years in prison over 2022 brawl
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Washington Spirit sign the youngest player in NWSL history
Washington, DC4 hours ago
Lamar Jackson getting help from major organization in Baltimore Ravens contract talks
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Minnesota Wild acquire forward Oskar Sundqvist from Detroit Red Wings
Saint Paul, MN4 hours ago
Reports: XFL QB being investigated amid alleged playbook leak
Orlando, FL3 hours ago
Bills re-sign G Ike Boettger for 2023 season
Buffalo, NY5 hours ago
XFL player reportedly suspended after giving opposing team his playbook
Orlando, FL4 hours ago
St. Louis Blues acquire Jakub Vrana from Detroit Red Wings
Detroit, MI9 hours ago
Short-handed Jazz start six-game trip in visit to Thunder
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
Red Wings F Michael Rasmussen (knee) likely done for year
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Atlanta Falcons free agent targets who can help expedite rebuild
Atlanta, GA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy