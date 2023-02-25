Open in App
Clemson, SC
See more from this location?
The Clemson Insider

Clemson-UCF opener postponed

By Davis Potter,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RB77s_0kzC3sI000

Clemson and Central Florida will have to wait longer than expected to finish their series opener.

Friday’s game was postponed after a couple of weather delays at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, the latter coming in the top of the ninth inning. UCF had two runners on with no outs in a 2-2 game when play was suspended for the night.

The game is set to resume Saturday at 1 p.m. The middle game of the series will begin approximately 40 minutes after the resumed game.

Heavy rain in the area forced the game to initially be delayed for more than an hour midway through the fifth inning with Clemson trailing 2-1, but the Tigers quickly got to UCF reliever Chase Centala when play resumed.

Caden Grice reached on a one-out walk and moved to third on Blake Wright’s ensuing single. Freshman Cam Cannarella followed with a single back through the box to tie it, though the Tigers stranded the go-ahead run after Centala got Ben Blackwell to ground out and fanned Chad Fairey.

Ryan Ammons got his second start of the season for Clemson and went five innings, allowing two earned runs on three hits while striking out 10, a career-high and the most for a Clemson pitcher since 2021. The junior left-hander has 18 punchouts through his first 10 innings of the season.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Clemson outfielder makes history amidst latest loss
Clemson, SC5 hours ago
Alabama OL excited to visit again, ‘hopeful’ for Clemson offer
Clemson, SC19 hours ago
'Not going to be about me': Lee talks facing Clemson from other side of rivalry
Clemson, SC10 hours ago
'The best rivalry in college baseball'
Clemson, SC4 hours ago
In-state target chooses Tigers over Gamecocks
Clemson, SC21 hours ago
Clemson picks up new in-state commitment
Clemson, SC19 hours ago
Timing rules changes proposed in football
Clemson, SC8 hours ago
WR target talks Clemson official visit date, what 'stands out' about Tigers
Clemson, SC1 day ago
Bakich ‘absolutely’ considering this change to Clemson’s rotation
Clemson, SC2 days ago
Clemson’s NCAA Tournament resume heading into March
Clemson, SC2 days ago
Clemson hoops falls at Virginia
Clemson, SC2 days ago
Starting pitcher out for South Carolina series
Clemson, SC1 day ago
Cagle shuts out Gardner-Webb in first game of doubleheader
Clemson, SC2 days ago
Clemson lands commitment from highly regarded running back
Clemson, SC2 days ago
Clemson ‘a priority’ for top Pennsylvania QB prospect - Stone Saunders planning return trip to Tiger Town this spring
Clemson, SC2 days ago
Tyson honored with ACC’s Skip Prosser Award
Clemson, SC2 days ago
Highly touted prospect names Clemson among top schools
Clemson, SC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy