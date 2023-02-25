Brandi Glanville Says “Manipulative” Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Alum Lisa Vanderpump Quit Before She Was Fired

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 04: TV personality Brandi Glanville attends the Glow Recipe launch event at The Standard Hotel on December 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

If it’s a day of the week that ends in “Y,” someone from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is thinking about Lisa Vanderpump . In Brandi Glanville’s case, she is probably lucky Lisa doesn’t charge her a nominal fee for taking up valuable space in her brain.

Brandi has a lot on her plate lately, but was recently on an episode of Behind The Velvet Rope With David Yontef . She shared some more information about the end of her relationship with Lisa . She also continues to blame LVP for her downfall . Sure, Jan!

Reality Blurb! shared the details . Among other topics , Brandi spoke on why she thinks Lisa specifically ruined her life . Not the alcohol , trauma from a cheating husband , or issues with anger . “When I said that [Lisa] was, God forbid, manipulative, that is like, sorry, not a big horrible thing.”

Brandi added, “I know a lot of manipulative people that are my friends. So I, when I said that, I didn’t think it was going to be the end of the line for me. If you cross Lisa , she does not get over it.”

She continued, “She will come for you for years to come. She will try to ruin your businesses, try to make sure that you’re irrelevant and you don’t get jobs. It’s almost like she will always have negative things to say about me for the rest of her life.” It looks like Lisa isn’t the one having problems getting over it .

She admitted her reaction to Lisa’s leaving RHOBH was pure joy . “I was so f-king happy. Are you joking? Like that b-ch she continued to try to ruin my life and we won’t go into what she had her minions doing to me.” Now Lisa has Hanky and Panky doing her evil deeds of forcing Brandi to go out and embarrass herself on a regular basis.

Brandi also thinks Lisa was about to be fired , which is hilarious. “But when finally I said she was manipulative and then everyone’s like, oh my God, yes she is. She couldn’t handle that she was imperfect.”

The RHOBH alum continued, “So when she didn’t show up for the reunion, I knew that she wouldn’t show up and she wouldn’t allow herself to be fired. It had to be her quitting prior to the reunion because it had to be her decision which, I mean, I think she was gone anyway and she knows that,” Brandi said. “So that’s why she didn’t show up.”

Brandi elaborated on why she thinks Lisa was about to get a pink slip. “It would have been [like my situation] all over again. She had no friends [on the show]. She screwed everyone,” she explained. “She was on an island now. So for her to come back, it just, it wouldn’t have made sense. And so instead of getting fired, she quit first.” Someone be kind and send Brandi a ball of yarn and a knitting needle because she needs a hobby .

Brandi mentioned sometimes she stalks sees Lisa’s car in the wild. “I see her car at the Glenn Center cause I have my PO box there and she has a stupid license plate which we all know it’s her. And I’m like, f**k, I don’t want to get my mail right now. But then I’ll drive around to the back. And they let me in the back and I grab my mail.”

She added, “I actually reached out to her when she fell off her horse ’cause I, like, she’s an older woman and I mean, no offense, like we’re all getting older, it happens to the best of us, but for her to, I think she broke her back. Like that’s insane. So I just sent her a message ’cause at the end of the day, I’m not a bad human and I wouldn’t want anything bad to happen to her health.” On the bright side, now Lisa knows to no longer park her car at the Glenn Center.

And Brandi could not let the mouse go. “Would I’d like to see her lose some money? Yes. I just [told her], ‘I want you to know I’m thinking about you. I heard about your accident’ [via] email … and I was just like, you know, get well soon kind of thing cause at the end of the day we did have a friendship and if that happened to anyone that I knew personally for that long, I would reach out.”

Lisa did not respond to the message . She’s too busy manipulating all other aspects of Brandi’s life to be bothered by correspondence . Brandi shared there is only one way she would be able to resume her friendship with LVP . Brandi said, “[If Lisa] comes to me and gives me like $560,000 — I’m not going to get into why it’s that number — and says, I’m sorry I tried to like trash all of your businesses and please accept my deepest regret and apologies. Otherwise nope.” By the way, Brandi has been talking about this since 2017.

Please join me as we sit and wait for Lisa to draw up a sincere letter of apology and withdraw $560K from her bank to give to Brandi . We can also enjoy the flamboyant parade of unicorns and flying dogs that will appear as soon as Lisa signs the check.

