Bryan County, GA
WSAV News 3

Construction progressing on tornado-ravaged Bryan County courthouse

By Kaley Fedko,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0umb7A_0kzC309N00

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WSAV) – The Bryan County courthouse is eyeing a move-in period as construction continues after the April 2022 EF4 tornado damaged the building — mostly the roof.

Bryan County Special Projects Manager Eric Van Otteren tells News 3 that progress has been made, but the end date is still a long time coming.

“We are continually moving forward with things. We are expecting a contract in to actually know dates and times probably by late April or the first of May because of the extent of work,” says Van Otterman, “They have started work on it; they are moving forward with it so we aren’t waiting for that.”

As for a complete timeline, Van Otteran says it will take 12 to 18 months.

He says when the roof came off the courthouse last April, all of the building sustained water damage. Now crews are repairing the roof and replacing the walls.

Since the storm damage made the courthouse unworkable, county employees are working out of trailers behind the building, and will until the building is deemed safe to work in again.

