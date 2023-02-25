Open in App
Former member of the Chelsea School Committee pled guilty

By Nick Aresco,

6 days ago

CHELSEA, Mass. (WWLP) – A former member of the Chelsea School Committee pled guilty to raping a child in 2021 after offering them a ride.

57-year-old Henry Wilson was charged with sexually assaulting the child on June 28th of 2021, according to prosecutors.

Some of it was even recorded on a cellphone camera. The child’s family contacted Chelsea police after finding out about the assault days later, which led to Wilson’s arrest.

He was sentenced to five years in prison for the charge of rape and five years of probation after he was released. Wilson was also banned from Chelsea Public Schools and from contacting students.

