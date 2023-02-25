Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
Sports Illustrated

Report: Rams Discussing Possible Jalen Ramsey Trade

By Wilton Jackson,

6 days ago

Los Angeles could reportedly part ways with the six-time Pro Bowler in a move that would clear more cap space.

After a disappointing season in which they finished 5–12, the Rams are reportedly in talks to trade star corner Jalen Ramey, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero .

Ramsey is slated to earn $17 million in 2023 and could be moved at some point in the coming weeks, per Pelissero.

If Los Angeles trades him before June 1, Ramsey would incur a $19.6 million cap hit, saving L.A. around $5 million this season and removing his $74.6 million cap hit he’d incur if he remained on the roster. Currently, the three-time, All-Pro cornerback has three years remaining on his five-year, $100 million deal.

The latest news about Ramsey comes a week after he stated that we would remain in Los Angeles for the ’23 campaign . The cornerback tweeted that there’s a “100% chance I WON’T get cut.”

Last season, Ramsey played in 17 games and recorded 88 tackles, four interceptions and two sacks following back-to-back All-Pro seasons in 2020 and ’21. While Los Angeles could potentially part ways with Ramsey, the franchise mutually parted ways with star linebacker Bobby Wagner on Thursday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter .

Wagner was only one year into his five-year, $50 million deal he signed in the 2022 offseason. If Los Angeles lets Ramsey leave the franchise, it would be another step in the franchise’s direction to clear cap space.

