Officer-involved shooting in Vermillion County

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Earlier this evening there was an officer-involved shooting with a suspect near Dana, Indiana.

According to Sgt. Matt Ames with Indiana State Police, the officer was being transported to the hospital.

He also said the suspect is in custody.

The incident took place in the area of State Road 71 and County Road 700 South.

The status of the officer and the suspect isn’t known at this time.

This is a developing story, follow MyWabashValley.com for updates as they become available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.