Fort Myers, FL
See more from this location?
ABC7 Fort Myers

Nichols Cup raises money for at-risk kids in Southwest Florida

By Meagan Miller,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wxwOF_0kzBvrIt00

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A four-day charity event for abused and at-risk children wrapped up this week in Fort Myers.

The Nichols Cup at Fiddlesticks Country club raises critical funds each year. In its 21st year, events included a golf and tennis tournament, an auction gala and the first annual pickleball tournament.

The money raised supports local charities, including the Children’s Advocacy Center, ACT, Blessings in a Backpack and several others.

The Nichols Cup was founded by longtime Fiddlesticks resident Bobby Nichols, who won 14 PGA tournaments.

“There’s kids who go all week without any food, and you think this can’t happen in America, well it does,” Nichols said.

He and his foundation are on a mission to change that and help kids in need.

Since the Fiddlesticks Charity Foundation started 20 years ago, it has donated more than $15 million to local children’s charities.

They’re still tallying totals from this year’s Nichols Cup, but for the 5th straight year, they’re planning to give out at least $1 million in grants.

