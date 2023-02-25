NOPD finds man dead on the scene after being shot several times

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — A man was gunned down Friday night (Feb. 24) in the Leonidas neighborhood.

It happened around 6:00 p.m. in the 800 block of Cambronne Street. Police say they found a man unresponsive suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died on the scene.

The homicide remains under investigation. There are no updates on a possible suspect or motive at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.