New Orleans, LA
NOPD finds man dead on the scene after being shot several times

By Ka'Cell El-Mansura,

6 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — A man was gunned down Friday night (Feb. 24) in the Leonidas neighborhood.

It happened around 6:00 p.m. in the 800 block of Cambronne Street. Police say they found a man unresponsive suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died on the scene.

Man shows up to hospital suffering from gunshot wounds

The homicide remains under investigation. There are no updates on a possible suspect or motive at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

