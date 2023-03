juliensjournal.com

Trappist Caskets: Dubuque’s Dr. Nancy M. Hill By Connie Cherba for Trappist Caskets, 6 days ago

Before Dr. Nancy Hill began practicing medicine in Dubuque in 1874 as the city’s first female physician and before she helped start an organization that ...