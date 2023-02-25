BREAKING: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status In Heat-Bucks Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo went to the locker room with an injury during Thursday’s game.

FINAL UPDATE: Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

On Friday night, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Miami Heat in Wisconsin.

During the game, their best player Giannis Antetokounmpo got injured and went to the locker room.

Via Underdog NBA: "Status alert: Giannis Antetokounmpo (leg) headed to locker room Friday."

The two-time MVP could be seen calling for a timeout before going straight to the tunnel.

Antetokounmpo was initially listed as doubtful for the game due to a wrist injury but was upgraded to available right before tip-off.

He is in the middle of an unbelievable season with averages of 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest in 47 games (while shooting 53.8% from the field).

The Bucks are among the best teams in the NBA, with a 41-17 record in 58 games.

They are the second seed in the Eastern Conference (one game behind the Boston Celtics) and also came into the night in the middle of a 12-game winning streak.

At home, the Bucks are an outstanding 24-5 in the 29 games hosted in Wisconsin.

With the way Antetokounmpo (and the Bucks) have played, there is an excellent chance he could end up as a finalist for the 2023 MVP Award.

At 28, he is already one of the best players ever, and in 2021, he led the franchise to its first title in 50 years.

There has been no word yet from the team on Antetokounmpo's status for the rest of the night, but there should be an update soon.