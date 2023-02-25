Aggies projected as a six seed in newest ESPN Bracketology update

What a run it’s been for the 25th-ranked Texas A&M Aggies (21-7, 13-2 SEC), who have now won six in a row in their last three weeks of SEC play, finally receiving the positive feedback from a bulk of the “Bracketology” community, most notably staying on the good side of ESPN’s Joe Lunardi according to his latest Bracket update .

After defeating the 11th-ranked Tennessee Vols 68-63 inside a 12,989 fan-packed Reed Arena on Tuesday night, the Aggies notched their 13th SEC victory and are just one game behind Alabama for conference supremacy, squarely in the mix for a regular season title with three games remaining. Behind the Batman and Robin performances from Wade Taylor IV (25 points) and Julius Marble (21 points, 9 rebounds), the Aggies went an incredible 28-34 (82%) from the free throw line, including 16-17 from Taylor, and 9-13 from Marble at the stripe.

On Friday, Lunardi’s brand-new bracket was a huge boost for the Maroon and White, who shot up from their previous eight-seed projection to a six-seed, and with two more Quad 1 opportunities left on the schedule, moving up to as high as a four seed isn’t out of the question. Due to their recent success, the Aggies are also listed among Lunardi’s “Teams with tourney odd of +90 percent through games of February 23rd.”

On Saturday , Texas A&M will travel to Humphrey Coliseum to take on Mississippi State (18-10, 6-9 SEC) in what just might be their toughest road game yet this season.

