Cade Smith struggles as Mississippi State baseball drops series opener vs. Arizona State

STARKVILLE — As an Arizona State triple trickled down the right-field line, Mississippi State baseball fans started to gather their belongings. Some didn’t even wait for the ball to be thrown back into the infield before they headed toward the exits of Dudy Noble Field .

It was only the fifth inning, but as Jacob Tobias rounded second on his way toward a bases-clearing triple to extend his team’s lead to 13-0, some in the maroon and white felt it wasn’t necessary to stick around on a cold night. They didn’t miss much as the Sun Devils (5-0) opened the weekend series with a 13-4 win.

The tone was set from the first pitch of the evening when MSU’s Cade Smith threw well out of the zone to ASU’s Luke Keaschall. The second pitch was drilled down the left-field line, landing just foul. The third pitch was straightened out for a solo blast into left field.

In a showing of power from Arizona State’s bats and lack of control from Mississippi State’s pitching, semblances of last year’s losing season have surfaced for the third time in six games.

"You look up there and it's 13-0 in the fifth inning, that shouldn't happen," team captain Luke Hancock said postgame. "It should never happen here. I don't care who you're playing. I don't care if it's the New York Yankees. That shouldn't happen to us."

Cade Smith’s slow start

Smith moved from the Sunday slot to Friday night starter for Mississippi State (3-3) this season and appeared fit for the heightened role last week against Virginia Military Institute.

However, MSU’s first Power Five opponent provided a different result. Smith was taken out before recording an out in the fourth inning – allowing a career-high seven earned runs on three hits and six walks in the outing.

Of his 72 pitches, only 31 were strikes. MSU's staff finished with 12 walks.

"We need some consistent efforts," coach Chris Lemonis said. "We're coming out and we're playing good because we're getting good efforts. Then the next day we come out and we have a hole here, hole there. It's glaring right now."

Defense offers little help

The Bulldogs were only charged with one error, but the defensive mistakes extended beyond the box score. In the first inning with a runner on first base, freshman outfielder Dakota Jordan fielded a single and threw to third base where he had little chance at getting an out. The throw allowed for the hitter to advance to second.

In the fourth inning, Tobias lined a ball toward shortstop where MSU’s Lane Forsythe jumped and had the ball hit off his mitt and go into center instead of retiring the inning.

MSU now has 13 errors through six games.

What’s next?

The teams return to Dudy Noble Field at 5 p.m. Saturday. Left-handed sophomore Graham Yntema will make his first start for the Bulldogs. KC Hunt was removed from the Saturday starting spot after allowing five runs in two innings against VMI.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @skrajisnik3 .

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Cade Smith struggles as Mississippi State baseball drops series opener vs. Arizona State