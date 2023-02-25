Open in App
Columbia, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Peace advocates hold demonstration in Columbia, marks one year since beginning of war in Ukraine

By ABC 17 News Team,

6 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

More than a dozen people gathered Friday outside of Columbia City Hall to mark the one-year anniversary of the war in Ukraine.

Demonstrators at the rally called for an end to the war with some signs reading 'cease fire' and 'honk for peace.'

Since Russia invaded Ukraine a year ago, the United Nations says around 8,000 civilians have been killed and another 13,000 have been hurt.

The demonstration is one of many being held around the country this week.

