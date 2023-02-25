Arkansas football: Latest recruiting news and updates for 2024 class

Arkansas football isn’t officially done with the 2023 recruiting class but the main focus has already shifted towards the 2024 class.

Right now, Sam Pittman has only secured one commit for the 2024 class, Kavion Henderson – a four-star defensive lineman from Alabama, but that number will grow as we make our way through the spring and summer.

Officially, Arkansas has offered a scholarship to 261 players in the 2024 class according to 247Sports.com’s recruiting database . This will be the first full recruiting cycle for new coordinators Travis Williams and Dan Enos . Williams, alongside co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson , come to the Razorbacks with well-respected recruiting backgrounds in key areas such as Florida, Georgia, Alabama and Mississippi.

Enos is in his second stint with the Razorbacks and has staff members below him with strong recruiting acumen. Jimmy Smith (running backs coach) and Kenny Guiton (wide receivers coach) are two of the better recruiters on staff. Arkansas also added Morgan Turner from Stanford as tight ends coach, who has an impressive track record of recruiting future NFL tight ends.

Here’s a quick look at some of the latest updates for Arkansas recruiting in the 2024 class.

Four-star WR lists Arkansas in top six

(Photo by Jordan Scruggs - 247 Sports)

Four-star wide receiver Zion Kearney out of Missouri City (Tex.) recently narrowed his list of schools to six and included the Razorbacks. Along with Arkansas, he listed Nebraska, Oklahoma, LSU, Texas A&M and Houston. Kearney is a 6-3, 195-pound receiver who finished his junior season with 39 catches for 765 yards and eight touchdowns. His performance was enough to earn himself a unanimous selection to the 2022 Texas District 20-6A first team. He is listed as a four-start prospect by ESPN Rivals and On3.com . Arkansas wide receivers coach Kenny Guiton is the lead recruiter for Kearney. Read Kendall Hilton's latest piece for more about Kearney and what he had to say about Pittman, Guiton and Arkansas. https://twitter.com/ZionKearney2024/status/1626436342849888256

Four-star ATH lists Arkansas in top ten

(Photo by Allen Trieu - 247 Sports)

On Wednesday, four-star athlete Tysean Griffin from Chicago announced his final 10 schools which included the Razorbacks. Arkansas was one of just three SEC teams to make the cut including Tennessee and Missouri. The other seven schools were Maryland, Michigan State, Illinois, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Purdue and Louisville. Griffin is a 5-11, 165-pound athlete who is listed as a three-star recruit on 247 Sports and On3.com, but is considered a four-star prospect on Rivals. He received his offer from the Razorbacks back in August of 2021 and his been on the staff's radar ever since. https://twitter.com/Rivals_Clint/status/1628505624777568258

Arkansas offers talented four-star QB

(Photo by Jason Caldwell of 247 Sports)

KJ Jackson is a four-star quarterback from Montgomery, Ala. and has the distinction of being the first quarterback recruit offered by Arkansas offensive coordinator Dan Enos. The Razorbacks officially extended an offer to him on Tuesday and he will be in Fayetteville for an official visit in early March. Jackson is 6-3, 215 pounds and shares more than just a similar name with current Arkansas quarterback [autotag]KJ Jefferson[/autotag]. Both Jackson and Jefferson have the size and running ability to make plays when things break down. They both also possess really strong arm, great decision-making and can take care of the ball. Jackson finished the 2022 season throwing for 42 touchdowns to just seven interceptions with a completion percentage of 64.4% . He is currently rated as a four-star by 247Sports and Rivals , but is rated as a three-star by On3.com . https://twitter.com/KJ_Jackson_25/status/1628418383292076032

Arkansas offers younger brother of Miami Dolphins WR

(Photo by Justin Wells - Inside Texas)

Dozie Ezukanma is a three-star wide receiver from Fort Worth, Tex. who is starting to rise up recruiting boards and garner more interest from top programs. Ezukanma is the younger brother of current Miami Dolphins and former Texas Tech wide receiver Erik Ezukanma who was a fourth-round pick in last year's NFL Draft. At 6-4 and 185 pounds, Dozie has a little more size than his older brother coupled with similar athleticism that could translate well to the SEC. Arkansas may have their work cut out for them, though as Texas Tech was the first school to offer him back in 2021 and the family ties might be too much to overcome. https://twitter.com/DozieEzukanma/status/1627811206122676224

Four-star safety will take another visit to Arkansas - Tylen Singleton

(Photo by Rivals.com)

Tylen Singleton is a four-star safety from Many, La. and is considered one of the best safety prospects in the entire country and will be visiting Fayetteville for a second time in April. He's considered a borderline five-star by 247 Sports and Rivals and has quite an impressive offer list. He currently sits at 21 offers, including Arkansas. Alongside the Razorbacks are some of the other best schools in the conference. LSU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Auburn, Ole Miss and Mississippi State are also interested in the 6-2, 200-pound safety. Singleton took an unofficial visit to the Arkansas last March and will be back again to take another look. He's being recruited by Arkansas co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson and defensive backs coach Deron Wilson. LSU may be considered the favorite for the Louisiana-native, but a prospect of his caliber showing a real interest in Arkansas is a good sign for Sam Pittman and his newly-assembled coaching staff moving forward. https://twitter.com/tylenpaul/status/1390075448609148930

