Open in App
Iowa City, IA
See more from this location?
Local 4 WHBF

‘Better friends than basketball players’: Czinano, Warnock prepare for Hawkeye goodbyes

By Blake Hornstein,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QTEov_0kzBkSOl00

Seasons — sports and weather — come and go. Every three months of the year the seasons change, and every four years in college sports, athletes graduate and move on from athletics. And the Iowa women are saying goodbye to two really good ones.

The only two Hawkeyes that have scored more points than Monika Czinano are a national player of the year (Megan Gustafson) and a future NPOY (Caitlin Clark). The fifth-year forward is ninth all-time in points in the Big Ten, and with seven points on Sunday will be 68th all-time.

She’s also one of just five Hawkeyes to score 2,000.

“I really don’t even think I can fathom it quite honestly right now,” Czinano said. “I’ve played with some of the best players to ever be here at Iowa. Caitlin, Megan — I’ve played with some pretty incredible people. I think when I’m in that moment it’s kind of hard to realize it. But I think once I get out of the program and look back on it, I’ll realize how special it is and just how great my time here was.”

I can’t blame Monika, it’s not like the No. 2 team in the country & ESPN College Gameday are coming to Iowa City on Sunday. Not to mention a Big Ten and NCAA Title Run following it. It’s the main thing on McKenna Warnock’s radar as well.

“We have the best fans in the country. I think this is sold out for like a month now,” Warnock said. “I’m just really excited to see us go out there and play our game on our home court and hopefully we can come out with a good game.”

Warnock is a 43% career three-point shooter, 51% from the field and 78% from the stripe. In four years she’s ninth all-time in three-pointers made, 15th in career rebounds and she’s one of 41 Hawkeyes to score 1,000 points.

Both players’ careers will be acknowledged after the game, per Lisa Bluder. Point guard Caitlin Clark has dished out plenty of entry passes to Czinano and cross-court dimes to Warnock.

“McKenna is the one that’s the Swiss army knife — she does whatever is asked of her,” Clark said. “She’ll have a night where she goes off and scores a bunch of points, but she’ll also have nights where she’s taken the biggest defensive assignment — never complains.”

“Monika to me, she’s one of the best post-players in the country if not the best. I don’t think she always gets the credit she deserves but also more than anything just two amazing people — better friends than they are basketball players.”

Indiana has already clinched the Big Ten regular season title, locking up the No. 1 seed in the tournament. The Hawkeyes are locked into a top three seed, with a chance to move up to No. 2 if Maryland loses tonight and Iowa wins on Sunday.

Indiana ousted Iowa at Assembly Hall 87-78 a few weeks ago. On Sunday, and a national stage, the Hawkeyes have a chance to make a statement with the Big Ten Tournament ahead next week.

For more Hawkeyes coverage, follow @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Cade McNamara’s message to Hawkeye disbelievers: ‘Keep doubting us’
Iowa City, IA1 day ago
Hoops in the Heartland back in Moline
Moline, IL2 days ago
A look back: Iowa’s OT win over Michigan State
East Lansing, MI4 days ago
Rock Island football coach Ben Hammer leaves for Florida job
Rock Island, IL2 days ago
Sports Sunday: Rockridge Boys Basketball
Taylor Ridge, IL4 days ago
City and Augustana to partner on new tennis courts
Rock Island, IL3 days ago
Riverdale celebrates 2A Regional Title
Riverdale, IA4 days ago
North Scott boys roll past Burlington at home
Burlington, IA6 days ago
PV boys move on with first win this season over Bettendorf
Bettendorf, IA6 days ago
Rockridge makes it back-to-back 2A regional titles
Taylor Ridge, IL6 days ago
Trump scheduled to speak in Davenport
Davenport, IA1 day ago
Learn boating safety with the Corps of Engineers
Pleasant Valley, IA2 days ago
20-year-old arrested for shooting on I-380 in Cedar Rapids last year
Cedar Rapids, IA4 days ago
Get ready for spring with Muscatine Master Gardeners at Art of Gardening
Muscatine, IA5 days ago
Get tax prep help with WIU-QC and United Way
Moline, IL3 days ago
2 wounded in shooting in Rock Island
Rock Island, IL3 days ago
Silvis schedules more meetings to address legal woes
Silvis, IL5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy