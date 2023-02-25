‘Better friends than basketball players’: Czinano, Warnock prepare for Hawkeye goodbyes

Seasons — sports and weather — come and go. Every three months of the year the seasons change, and every four years in college sports, athletes graduate and move on from athletics. And the Iowa women are saying goodbye to two really good ones.

The only two Hawkeyes that have scored more points than Monika Czinano are a national player of the year (Megan Gustafson) and a future NPOY (Caitlin Clark). The fifth-year forward is ninth all-time in points in the Big Ten, and with seven points on Sunday will be 68th all-time.

She’s also one of just five Hawkeyes to score 2,000.

“I really don’t even think I can fathom it quite honestly right now,” Czinano said. “I’ve played with some of the best players to ever be here at Iowa. Caitlin, Megan — I’ve played with some pretty incredible people. I think when I’m in that moment it’s kind of hard to realize it. But I think once I get out of the program and look back on it, I’ll realize how special it is and just how great my time here was.”

I can’t blame Monika, it’s not like the No. 2 team in the country & ESPN College Gameday are coming to Iowa City on Sunday. Not to mention a Big Ten and NCAA Title Run following it. It’s the main thing on McKenna Warnock’s radar as well.

“We have the best fans in the country. I think this is sold out for like a month now,” Warnock said. “I’m just really excited to see us go out there and play our game on our home court and hopefully we can come out with a good game.”

Warnock is a 43% career three-point shooter, 51% from the field and 78% from the stripe. In four years she’s ninth all-time in three-pointers made, 15th in career rebounds and she’s one of 41 Hawkeyes to score 1,000 points.

Both players’ careers will be acknowledged after the game, per Lisa Bluder. Point guard Caitlin Clark has dished out plenty of entry passes to Czinano and cross-court dimes to Warnock.

“McKenna is the one that’s the Swiss army knife — she does whatever is asked of her,” Clark said. “She’ll have a night where she goes off and scores a bunch of points, but she’ll also have nights where she’s taken the biggest defensive assignment — never complains.”

“Monika to me, she’s one of the best post-players in the country if not the best. I don’t think she always gets the credit she deserves but also more than anything just two amazing people — better friends than they are basketball players.”

Indiana has already clinched the Big Ten regular season title, locking up the No. 1 seed in the tournament. The Hawkeyes are locked into a top three seed, with a chance to move up to No. 2 if Maryland loses tonight and Iowa wins on Sunday.

Indiana ousted Iowa at Assembly Hall 87-78 a few weeks ago. On Sunday, and a national stage, the Hawkeyes have a chance to make a statement with the Big Ten Tournament ahead next week.

